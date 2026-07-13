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Harambee Stars Goalkeeper to Continue Search for New Club as South African Side Drops Interest

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:54 - 13 July 2026
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Brian Bwire.
Brian Bwire in action for Polokwane City.
The Kenyan shot-stopper has seen one of the clubs reported to be interested in him sign another goalkeeper, closing the door on his potential move.
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Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Bwire will continue his search for a new club after one of the sides reported to be interested in him signed another option.

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Bwire has been widely reported to be on the radar of South African club Chippa United but that move has now collapsed after the Chilli Boys welcomed back Nigerian shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali had made a name at the club due to his heroics which earned him a place in the Super Eagles team and enhanced his reputation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria reached the final.

That attracted interest from a number of clubs but Chippa held onto him before a shock exit early this year. However, on Sunday, Chippa announced Nwabali’s return, closing the door for Bwire.

“Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys,” the club wrote. “After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club.”

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Chippa Decide Against Signing Bwire

According to iDiski Times, Chippa have now dropped their pursuit of Bwire and will therefore rely on Nwabali and Dumisani Msibi, who was outstanding when the Nigerian left, as the club battled relegation before securing their safety last season.

Bwire has been a free agent since his contract with Polokwane City expired on June 30 and Chippa were reported to have agreed a deal with him last month. The 26-year-old shot-stopper will now have to weigh his options before making a final decision on his career.

His strong performance in the 2025/26 season, where he recorded six clean sheets in 18 matches for Polokwane City, makes him a desirable target for several clubs in the South African top flight.

Bwire joined the Limpopo-based team from Tusker FC in 2024 and quickly established a reputation for his reliability, shot-stopping ability, and composure. It is widely expected that the Harambee Stars goalkeeper will continue his career in South Africa for the upcoming season.

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