Junior Starlets: Kenya’s History Makers Land Tricky Draw for 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup

Kenya’s Junior Starlets are up against tough opponents at the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup after sealing their ticket thanks to a big win over South Africa.

Kenya’s history-making Junior Starlets have their work cut out at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup after sealing their slot in emphatic fashion.

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The Kenya women’s U17 team thrashed South Africa 5-1 on aggregate in the final qualification round following a 2-0 win away in Pretoria in the first leg before coming from behind to win 3-1 at home on Sunday.

In the second leg played at Nyayo Stadium, Kenya were given a scare when South Africa took an early lead thanks to a goal from Katleho Malebana with the first half ending 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Kenya still struggled to get going in the early exchanges of the second half before coach Mildred Cheche’s tactical adjustments turned the game around, Gaudancia Maloba slotting home the equaliser in the 70th minute.

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Junior Starlets’ World Cup Opponents

Gaudancia Maloba celebrates after scoring the equaliser againts South Africa at Nyayo Stadium. Image: FKF Media

A penalty from Brenda Awuor and Elizabeth Alizeba, who scored after a swift counter-attack, took the game beyond South Africa.

Junior Starlets headed into the match already with an idea of who they will play at the World Cup which is set to be hosted in Morocco from October 17-November 7.

Following their qualification, Kenya have now completed Group E which has the United States of America, China and Samoa.

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It is a tricky group for Junior Starlets as USA and China are among the most experienced sides in the competition. The Americans will be making their eighth appearance at the World Cup, with their best results being second place in 2008 and third in 2024.

Kenya Keen to Outperform Class of 2024

Junior Starlets celebrate 2026 World Cup qualification at Nyayo Stadium. Image: FKF Media

Meanwhile, China will be at the World Cup for the fifth time this year with a Round of 16 exit in 2025 being their best-ever performance, while Samoa are making a return following their debut last year when they were eliminated at the group stage.

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It is a group that gives Kenya hope somewhat but they will need to be at their best to make it to the knockout round. Junior Starlets’ U17 Women’s World Cup debut in 2024 saw them win one match and lose two.

During the tournament held in the Dominican Republic two years ago, Kenya started with a 2-0 loss to England before a 3-0 defeat to North Korea but made history by becoming the first-ever Kenyan team to win a World Cup match following a 2-1 victory over Mexico.

In Morocco, Kenya will begin their campaign against China on October 19 before facing USA on October 22 and complete group stage action with Samoa three days later.

2026 FIFA U17 World Cup

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Group E: USA, China, Kenya, Samoa

Kenya’s Fixtures at 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup

October 19, 2026: Kenya vs China

October 22, 2026: USA vs Kenya