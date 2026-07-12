Junior Starlets Knock Out South Africa to Reach Another World Cup

Junior Starlets staged a stunning comeback against South Africa to secure another World Cup qualification.

Junior Starlets punched their ticket to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after securing a thrilling 3-1 victory over South Africa at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, July 12, progressing 5-1 on aggregate.

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Following a gruelling qualifying campaign, Junior Starlets entered the final 90 minutes of their journey with their destiny in their own hands.

They headed into the second leg of the World Cup qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium holding a commanding 2-0 cushion over South Africa, thanks to their clinical execution and defensive discipline during the first leg in Pretoria.

Kenya vs South Africa: Full Match Report

Before kickoff, Junior Starlets and South Africa observed one minute of silence in honour of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams, who tragically passed away at the age of 25.

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After a tense opening, South Africa broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of the match, capitalising on a costly defensive error as Katleho Malebana fired Bantwana into a 1-0 lead, narrowing Kenya's aggregate advantage to 2-1.

In the 24th minute, the Junior Starlets had a golden opportunity to restore parity when they earned a free kick just outside the box, but the resulting effort failed to find the target.

Junior Starlets pushed forward again in the 35th minute, but their promising attack was brilliantly shut down by a South African defender, resulting in a corner kick.

In first-half stoppage time, South Africa came agonisingly close to doubling their lead on the day, but Mishel Okoyo was alert, pulling off an extremely crucial save to keep the aggregate advantage intact heading into the break.

Coming out for the second half, the Junior Starlets immediately went on the offensive and had a great chance to equalise from a corner kick, but the resulting header flew just wide of the target.

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In the 51st minute, South Africa threatened to double their lead once more with a powerful long-range strike, but the Kenyan goalkeeper was equal to the task, pulling off yet another crucial save to deny the visitors.

In the 70th minute, Gaudancia Maloba sent the home crowd into a frenzy by drawing the Junior Starlets level, slotting home a crucial equaliser to make it 1-1 on the day and restoring Kenya's comfortable 3-1 lead on aggregate.

In the 85th minute, the Junior Starlets were awarded a penalty following a reckless tackle inside the box, which Brenda Awuor successfully converted to put Kenya 2-1 ahead on the day and completely seal the tie.

Shortly after, Elizabeth Alizeba found the back of the net to hit South Africa with a quick-fire double, scoring Kenya's third goal of the match to extend the scoreline to 3-1.

This historic qualification marks a triumphant return to the global stage for the Junior Starlets, who captivated the nation during their maiden World Cup appearance in the Dominican Republic in 2024.

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Making history as the first-ever Kenyan football team to feature at a FIFA World Cup, the youngsters put up a spirited fight in a challenging Group C alongside global powerhouses England and North Korea.