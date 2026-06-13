Why Ferdinand Omanyala Still Remains Africa's Fastest Man Despite Kanyinsola Ajayi's Stunning 9.72s at NCAA Champs

Why Ferdinand Omanyala Still Remains Africa's Fastest Man Despite Kanyinsola Ajayi's Stunning 9.72s at NCAA Champs

Why Ferdinand Omanyala Still Holds the African Record Despite Kanyinsola Ajayi's 9.72s Run

Ferdinand Omanyala remains Africa's fastest man despite a standout NCAA performance from Kayinsola Ajayi that has sparked debate over sprint rankings.

Nigerian sprinter Kayinsola Ajayi delivered a stunning 9.72-second performance to win the men's 100m final at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships on Saturday.

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However, his time will not be officially recognised. Representing Auburn University, the Nigerian sprinter dominated the field at Hayward Field in Oregon to claim the NCAA title.

He finished well ahead of LSU's Jaiden Reid, who clocked 9.82 seconds for second place, and Jelani Watkins of Arkansas, who took third with a time of 9.87 seconds.

Kanyinsola Ajayi: Why His 100m Time Will Not Be Ratified

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Kanyinsola Ajayi's remarkable 9.72-second finish would have placed him among the fastest men in history, with only legends Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, and Yohan Blake having ever run faster.

It also appeared to shatter the African record of 9.77 seconds, currently held by the reigning Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

However, the time will not be entered into the official record books. According to World Athletics regulations, for a 100m time to be ratified, the tailwind assistance must not exceed 2.0 meters per second (m/s).

During Ajayi's race, the wind reading was 2.2 m/s, rendering the exceptional times ineligible for official records.

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“A 100m sprint time will only be considered ‘wind legal’ if the wind speed is 2m/s or less. This is determined by an anemometer close to the track,” World Athletics states in their rules.

For comparison, Ferdinand Omanyala set his continental record in 2021 with a legal wind reading of +1.2 m/s. Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds, set in 2009, was achieved with a tailwind of +0.9 m/s.

Despite the unofficial nature of his latest run, the 21-year-old Kanyinsola Ajayi has been in sensational form this season.

Last month, he clocked a personal best of 9.84 seconds at the NCAA East Division Rounds, which stands as the fastest legal time recorded by any sprinter this year.

On his part, Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, continues to make waves globally and is currently leading the Diamond League standings in the men's 100m.

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His season has been off to a great start and includes a second-place finish at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai and a victory in Xiamen.