Charles Akonnor Explains How 10-Man Gor Mahia Overcame Al Hilal to Reach CECAFA Kagame Cup Final

Charles Akonnor has opened up on the strategy that inspired 10-man Gor Mahia's thrilling performance against Al Hilal.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has revealed how the Kenyan champions overcame Sudanese giants Al Hilal to book their place in the CECAFA Kagame Cup final for the first time in 11 years.

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K'Ogalo began their campaign in Kigali in emphatic fashion, thrashing APR FC 5-0 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC.

They responded with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Djibouti's Garde Républicaine to finish top of Group A and secure a place in the semi-finals.

The semi-final proved to be a tense affair, with 10-man Gor Mahia battling to a 1-1 draw after extra time before edging Al Hilal 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The victory booked their first appearance in the regional showpiece since 2015, with Friday's final at Amahoro Stadium presenting an opportunity to end a 41-year wait for CECAFA Kagame Cup glory and claim a fourth regional title.

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Charles Akonnor: We Made it Very Difficult for Al Hilal

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Charles Akonnor expressed his satisfaction with Gor Mahia's performance, praising his players for executing the tactical plan with discipline and composure against one of the region's strongest sides.

He said the coaching staff had carefully prepared the team for Al Hilal's strengths, and the players responded by carrying out their instructions effectively, limiting their opponents' ability to dictate the game or create clear-cut opportunities.

The Ghanaian coach noted that Gor Mahia's organised defensive approach disrupted Al Hilal's attacking rhythm, forcing them into less dangerous areas while creating opportunities for K'Ogalo to threaten on the counterattack.

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He added that his side grew into the contest, particularly after the break, and produced enough attacking moments to believe they could progress.

Akonnor also commended his players for embracing the responsibility of representing not only Gor Mahia but Kenya on the regional stage, saying they displayed commitment, resilience and maturity throughout the encounter.

“The feeling is very good. We were very sound tactically. We made these boys aware of the things they have to do tactically, and I think we deployed it very, very well. Positively, we didn't allow them to play as they wanted. We made it difficult for them. They could deploy the attack okay, but once they got to a certain area, they were not allowed to play,” Charles Akonnor said.

“It functioned very well. As a result of that, we had even chances to score, especially in the second half. So I'm just proud of these boys, and they were also aware that not only were they playing for Gor Mahia, but the entire nation; they represent Kenya in this situation.

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“And so we can also be proud of them. At the time when we went down by one man, they showed character, a good attitude on the field of play, and we are very, very happy with how they played. And now we are at the finals. That is a very good sign of a good team.”

Charles Akonnor added that the semi-final served as an important benchmark for Gor Mahia ahead of the bigger challenges that await them this season, including the CAF Champions League.

He noted that facing one of Africa's established clubs provided a valuable measure of the team's progress. He explained that matching Al Hilal's intensity and preventing them from imposing their usual style of play demonstrated that his players are capable of competing against high-calibre opposition.

While acknowledging there is still room for improvement before the upcoming competitions, Akonnor expressed confidence that the team's display against Al Hilal had laid a solid foundation for the future.

“In many ways, we know that we have a bigger competition coming ahead of us. If we're able to test ourselves and do well and play against the likes of Al-Hilal, who are a big team and known in Africa, as far as Africa is concerned, if we can play them and distract them from functioning very well, then we've achieved something,” he added.

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