Gor Mahia Captain Sylvester Owino Opens Up on Pressure of Succeeding Philemon Otieno Ahead of CECAFA Kagame Cup

The Gor Mahia skipper has spoken about the expectations of replacing trophy-winning captain Philemon Otieno ahead of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Sylvester Owino has admitted that succeeding Philemon Otieno as Gor Mahia captain comes with significant responsibility as he prepares to lead the club into a new era.

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The Harambee Stars defender was officially unveiled as the club's new captain just days before the start of the CECAFA Kagame Cup, fully aware of the expectations that accompany the armband at Kenya's most successful club.

Sylvester Owino acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, noting that several of Gor Mahia's former captains led the team to multiple trophies. He said he is determined to build on that legacy and guide the record FKF Premier League champions to continued success.

Sylvester Owino: I Want to Win Trophies Too

Speaking at his first press conference since being named Gor Mahia captain, Sylvester Owino acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with leading one of Kenya's most decorated football clubs.

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The defender admitted that succeeding a captain who enjoyed considerable success at the club will not be straightforward, noting that the leadership standards set by his predecessor have created high expectations.

However, he said he views the appointment as an opportunity to grow both as a player and as a leader while helping steer the team towards more silverware. Owino expressed confidence in the squad's ability to begin the new chapter on a positive note, pointing to the CECAFA Kagame Cup as the ideal platform to build momentum ahead of the new season.

He said lifting the regional title would not only provide the team with an early confidence boost but also lay a strong foundation for the club's domestic and continental ambitions.

“This is indeed my first press conference since I was appointed the new Gor Mahia FC captain. I think there's a really big void to fill, you know, because the previous captain has won a lot of trophies with the club,” Sylvester Owino said.

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“This is a good challenge for me as well. Still young, promising. I think we're going to start with this tournament. We are starting tomorrow. So, we are looking forward to clinching the trophy so that, you know, we get on the road.”

Sylvester Owino said Gor Mahia's preparations have been encouraging despite the limited time the squad had spent together, noting that the recent friendly against Rayon Sports provided the technical bench with valuable insight into the team's progress ahead of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The defender explained that the match served as an important opportunity to assess the squad's fitness, chemistry and tactical understanding after only a short period of pre-season training.

While acknowledging that there was still room for improvement, he said the performance offered several encouraging signs and reflected the steady progress the players had made in adapting to the coaching staff's methods.

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Looking ahead to the tournament, Owino described this year's CECAFA Kagame Cup as one of the most competitive editions in recent years, highlighting the quality of the participating clubs.

Despite the calibre of the opposition, the newly appointed captain expressed confidence that Gor Mahia were ready to compete. He said the players understood the challenge that awaited them and were eager to measure themselves against some of East Africa's strongest teams as they continue preparing for the new season.

"This is our second week of training, and playing Rayon Sports the other week, I think it was a good preparation towards the commencement of this tournament. And in the game, I think there are a lot of positives being that we had trained only for a week. But I think the boys have picked up well and we are hoping for a good outing,” Owino said.