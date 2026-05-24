Glowing Tributes for Departed Veteran Kenyan Sports Journalist Diblo Kaberia

The Kenyan sports and media fraternity is mourning the death of veteran broadcaster Diblo Kaberia who breathed his last on Sunday.

The Kenyan sports community is mourning the death of celebrated journalist Paul Kimani Kaberia, affectionately known as ‘Diblo’ Kaberia, who passed away on Sunday, May 24.

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He has been widely praised as a cornerstone of the industry, celebrated for his exceptional storytelling.

Kaberia, whose distinctive voice captivated sports enthusiasts nationwide, died early Sunday morning after a short illness while undergoing treatment. A devoted sports fan, he became a household name during his nearly two decades at Radio Africa Group, where he served as a popular football commentator for Radio Jambo.

I met Diblo Kaberia in late 2008/early 2009. It took a 2 minute audition to see that he would be one of the greatest football commentators in Kenya and beyond. RIP Diblo. You will be missed 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cdPEvcm7mH — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 24, 2026

In a statement, Radio Africa Group's HR representative, Jemima Ngode, confirmed Kaberia's passing, remembering him as a dedicated employee whose passion for football endeared him to listeners across the country. "Kaberia was widely known for his energetic football commentary and deep understanding of the game, making him one of the most recognisable sports voices on local radio," Ngode said.

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Dedicated Team Player

Beyond his radio work, Kaberia was a constant presence in the Kenyan sports scene, regularly attending games and building strong relationships with athletes, officials, and fellow journalists. He was also a key member of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and a player for its football team, SJAK FC, where his talent and camaraderie were highly valued.

Diblo Kaberia Elmago At Radio Jambo, RIP Legend 🕊. pic.twitter.com/nxFmCIhcpy — SEKO𓃷™❤️🇰🇪. (@MKchumba001) May 24, 2026

SJAK President James Waindi described Kaberia as an exceptional storyteller who brought the airwaves to life and elevated sports journalism in Kenya. "We have lost not just a brilliant journalist, but a brother and teammate, whose passion for the game was evident in everything he did," Waindi stated. "His presence in our sports media fraternity was a source of constant warmth and inspiration. Diblo’s passing leaves a massive void."

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting world. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed eulogised Kaberia as a respected and passionate journalist. "It is with deep sorrow that I learn of the passing of Diblo Kaberia," Hussein said. "His contributions to sports journalism will be remembered and missed."

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It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing of Diblo Kaberia, a respected sports journalist, who was very passionate to his craft.



His contributions to sports journalism will be remembered and missed. Sincere condolences to his family and the entire media fraternity,… pic.twitter.com/MsNB0RwShA — Hussein Mohammed (@husseinmoha) May 24, 2026

Veteran sports journalist Carol Radull, a former colleague, recalled his undeniable talent. "I met Diblo Kaberia in late 2008, early 2009... It took a two-minute audition to see that he would be one of the greatest football commentators in Kenya and beyond. RIP Diblo. You will be missed."