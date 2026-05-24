Arsenal Finally Lift Premier League Trophy, Bruno Fernandes Breaks Record as Tottenham Escape Relegation

It was a day of celebration and pain for various Premier League teams as the season ended with Arsenal crowned while West Ham were relegated.

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Arsenal concluded their triumphant season with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, extending their dominant head-to-head record to nine wins in their last ten meetings.

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Unlike their historic unbeaten campaign, this season's finale was about celebration, but Arsenal started with intent. Gabriel Jesus nearly opened the scoring within four minutes, his shot striking the post before Dean Henderson saved Noni Madueke's follow-up.

The Brazilian striker, who has a history of tormenting the Eagles, missed another clear one-on-one chance and later headed into the side-netting, all within a frantic first half.

However, Jesus eventually found his goal, joining the likes of club legends Tony Adams and Thierry Henry as a coronation day scorer. A moment of Brazilian connection saw Gabriel Martinelli play him through, and Jesus fired a powerful shot past Henderson at the near post.

Crystal Palace's sole first-half opportunity came from a Daniel Munoz diving header, which was brilliantly saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga in his only league appearance of the season.

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Arsenal Finish with a Flourish

Arsenal. Image: Imago

Both managers made several substitutions at the break, with Arsenal's Kai Havertz making an immediate impact. The Gunners doubled their lead from a corner, a familiar source of their goals.

Martinelli's delivery found Havertz, who headed the ball back across for Madueke to execute a neat volley. Palace responded with more fight, but Jorgen Strand Larsen spurned a good chance, firing over from inside the penalty area.

Palace managed to score a consolation goal when two substitutes combined, with Yeremy Pino delivering a cross for Jean-Philippe Mateta to head in his fourth career goal against the Gunners. Pino thought he had equalised moments later, but his goal was disallowed for offside interference by Evann Guessand.

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Ultimately, Mikel Arteta's side secured their fifth consecutive league win, matching the Invincibles' record of 26 victories in a season, before lifting the Premier League trophy in front of their jubilant fans.

Fernandes Breaks Premier League Record

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Photo: Imago

Meanwhile, Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season, a result that saw Bruno Fernandes break the Premier League record for assists in a single campaign and ended the Seagulls' hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.

United were patient, waiting until the 33rd minute to register their first shot, but they made it count. Patrick Dorgu, making his first start since January, met a Bruno Fernandes corner and headed the ball in off the crossbar. The goal marked Fernandes' 21st Premier League assist of the season, establishing a new all-time record for the competition.

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A slick exchange between Amad Diallo and Mason Mount ended with Diallo squaring the ball for Bryan Mbeumo, who tapped in for his second goal in as many games for 2-0 at halftime.

Just after the break, Dorgu timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap, collected a pass from Amad, and set up the onrushing Fernandes, who fired home United's third.

Tottenham Stay Up, West Ham Go Down

In North London, Tottenham Hotspur avoided relegation on the final day of a turbulent 2025/26 Premier League season, securing their top-flight status for a 49th consecutive year with a crucial 1-0 victory over Everton.

In a tense and electric atmosphere, Spurs started with a level of intensity that had been absent for most of a dismal home campaign, which had yielded only two wins.

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It was a corner that produced one of the most significant goals in the club's recent history. Mathys Tel's delivery found Joao Palhinha, whose initial header struck the post. The ball rebounded kindly to the midfielder, who made no mistake with his second attempt, firing a shot that clearly crossed the line.