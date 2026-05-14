AFCON 2027: Kenya Reveals When Kasarani, Talanta Stadiums Will Be Ready

Kenya has shared a major update on the progress of Talanta and Kasarani stadiums ahead of AFCON 2027 preparations.

As Kenya intensifies preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has provided an update on the progress of key stadium projects, including the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Talanta Stadium.

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The two venues have been earmarked to host AFCON matches and must be ready ahead of the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) inspection scheduled for August.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, May 13, during the opening ceremony of a two-day CAF Local Organising Committee (LOC) Security Workshop, PS Mwangi outlined the milestones achieved so far and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to meeting CAF standards in time for the continental tournament.

When Kasarani Stadium and Talanta Stadium Are Expected to be Ready

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PS Mwangi said progress at the Talanta Stadium is on course, noting that construction has reached 88 per cent completion.

He explained that the main stadium structure is expected to be finished by the end of June, a milestone he has described as significant in Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 AFCON.

He added, however, that the broader project extends beyond the stadium itself, pointing out that several supporting facilities and essential services are still being worked on.

Mwangi further noted that some of the remaining areas being addressed are part of recommendations and requirements raised by CAF technical experts during previous assessments, stressing that the government is committed to ensuring every aspect of the facility meets the standards required to host a successful continental tournament.

“In terms of infrastructure, the Raila Odinga International Stadium/Talanta Sports Complex, we are progressing well. At the moment, we are at 88% composite and by the end of June, we are supposed to be ready with the stadium itself,” PS Mwangi said.

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“However, we have to recognise that other services need to be done, which are ongoing, including the railway network, the road network, the playing fields within the Talanta ecosystem, among other areas that have been identified by technical officers from CAF.”

Sharing about progress at the Kasarani Stadium, PS Mwangi said renovation works on the playing surface are currently underway, adding that contractors have already resumed operations at the venue.

He expressed confidence that the upgrades will be completed by July, assuring stakeholders that the pitch will be fully prepared within the projected timelines as Kenya races to meet CAF’s inspection requirements ahead of the 2027 AFCON.

“In Kasarani, we are reworking on the playing fields, and you may have identified that the contractor has been on site, and we expect that by July, the playing field in Kasarani will be ready and done,” PS Mwangi said.

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Kenya Reveals Key Priority Ahead of AFCON 2027

Meanwhile, Kenya has continued to prioritise security preparations ahead of the tournament. Sports PS Elijah Mwangi said security remains a key focus for the government in ensuring the country delivers a successful championship.

“This workshop is very important in delivering a CAF-compliant football event. For an event of PAMOJA AFCON 2027 magnitude, security is a central pillar towards the successful delivery of this great event,” he said.

Meanwhile, the workshop was organised by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in Sports at a time when Kenya is intensifying preparations for the continental showpiece, now just over a year away.

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