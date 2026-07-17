Rulani Mokwena Lands Big-Paying Job in Egypt Just Days After Quitting Libyan Club

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns boss has reportedly been appointed by the ambitious Egyptian club known for their high spending.

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has secured a new high-profile role, taking the helm at Egyptian big spenders Pyramids FC for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

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The appointment follows Mokwena's recent and brief spell with Libyan club Al Ittihad Tripoli. The 39-year-old's tenure in Libya lasted only four months, with his departure reportedly stemming from disagreements with club management over transfer strategies and the team's long-term direction.

Sources suggest that promises made regarding player recruitment and the overall sporting project were not fulfilled.

Pyramids Finally Secure Their Target

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Pyramids FC have been pursuing Mokwena for some time, with their interest dating back two years. The Egyptian club initially approached him following his successful period at Mamelodi Sundowns and made another attempt after his time with Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco.

Mokwena subsequently joined MC Alger, guiding them to the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 standings before his departure prior to the season's conclusion in March.

According to South African outlet SABC, an official announcement from Pyramids is imminent. Mokwena is set to replace Serbian coach Krunoslav Jurcic, who leaves the club after a triumphant era that saw them win the 2025 CAF Champions League title and achieve domestic success.

High Expectations Await in Cairo

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Mokwena faces the significant challenge of building on the club's recent accomplishments while competing against established Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek. The pressure will be immense to deliver results both in domestic competitions and on the continental stage.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns coach is expected to be given full authority to assemble his own technical team, a condition he has consistently maintained throughout his managerial career.