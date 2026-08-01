Lilian Odira Explains How She Got It Wrong to Miss Commonwealth Gold After Silver Medal Win

The world 800m champion had to settle for silver after a poor race strategy cost her a gold medal.

World champion Lilian Odira admits she got her tactics wrong during the 800m final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

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Odira was highly favoured to bring back the title won by Mary Moraa in Birmingham four years ago but she found the going tough when England’s Georgia Hunter Bell stormed away from the rest of the field to claim gold.

The Kenyan had opted to play a patient game, running behind the leading pack with the hope of kicking hard in the final stretch, but she found herself boxed when it mattered most and could not have the space and time to get away from the crowded field.

By this time, Hunter Bell had gone away and Odira knew the best she could get was second place. However, it was not easy as she had to dig deep to beat Australia's Sarah Billings at the line for second place.

Odira Admits Poor Race Strategy

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Hunter Bell won gold in 1:59.51 as Odira claimed a silver medal after clocking 2:00.58, edging it ahead of Billings, who settled for bronze in 2:00.61.

Lilian Odira's move to run behind proved costly at the Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Kenya

Odira admits she was confident of securing gold but the wrong tactical plan messed up her plans in Glasgow.

“I realised that I had been boxed when it was too late, at the bell. By the time we were about 200m to go I noticed I was in serious trouble, so I decided that I should at least strive to pick a silver medal, but it was not easy,” Odira said after the race.

“It was a bad race plan and I came to realise that Hunter Bell had gone way too far and I could not cope with the chasing because I realised it was late and we are in the last 80m so it was a mixture of let me make it strong to retain the silver,” she further stated.

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