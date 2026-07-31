Lilian Odira, Stephen Ndangiri Win Silver as Kenya Adds to Commonwealth Games Medal Haul

Lilian Odira and Stephen Ndangiri delivered another strong outing for Kenya with impressive performances at the Commonwealth Games.

Lilian Odira secured the silver medal in the women's 800m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, crossing the finish line in 2:00.58 behind England's Georgia Hunter Bell, who captured gold in 1:59.51.

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Australia's Sarah Billings rounded out the top three performances by clocking 2:00.61 to claim the bronze.

Lilian Odira's path to the podium began with a commanding performance in the heats, where she took control to post a solid 2:01.05.

She then elevated her pace in the semi-finals, running a brilliant 1:59.39 to qualify fastest overall for the decider.

Adding to Kenya's medal tally, Stephen Ndangiri also captured silver in the Men's 10,000m Race Walk with a personal best of 38:46.57.

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Australia's Isaac Beacroft grabbed the race walk gold with a season-best time of 38:45.51, with Canada's Evan Dunfee completing the top three to secure bronze in 40:03.39.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Other Selected Results

The track and field squad continued its strong showing by securing spots in the final in both the Mixed 4x400m Relay and the Women's Long Jump.

In Heat 2 of the Mixed 4x400m Relay, the Kenyan team finished second with a time of 3:15.92 to safely advance to the next round.

England claimed top spot in the heat with a winning time of 3:15.11, while host nation Scotland rounded out the top three finishers in 3:19.07.

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Over in the pit, another Kenyan, Faith Kipsang, punched her ticket to the Women's Long Jump final by placing seventh in Group A with a jump of 6.23m.

England led the qualifying standings behind dominant performances from Jazmin Sawyers and Lucy Hadaway, who took first and second with marks of 6.80m and 6.77m, respectively.