FKF Premier League: Fresh Court Twist Throws 2026/27 Season Into Further Uncertainty

The FKF Premier League has been hit by another unexpected twist, leaving the 2026/27 season facing fresh uncertainty.

The start of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season is facing further delays after the Milimani High Court issued a clarification on its status quo order regarding the Kariobangi Sharks relegation dispute.

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On Monday, Justice Janet Mulwa instructed all parties to adhere to the situation as it stood on August 10, the date the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) made its initial ruling on the matter.

The directive effectively prevents the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) from commencing the new season until the court order is lifted. The case is scheduled for further directions on September 21.

The latest development follows the FKF's unsuccessful attempt to have the injunction blocking the league's start removed.

Consequently, the federation has postponed all opening-round fixtures, which were originally slated for August 31 to September 2, 2026.

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Why Kariobangi Sharks Are Challenging Their Relegation

The dispute centres on the promotion and relegation rules applied by the FKF. Kariobangi Sharks, who finished 16th in the 18-team league last season, were relegated under the 2025 regulations.

These rules provide for the automatic relegation of the bottom three teams and the direct promotion of three teams from the National Super League (NSL).

Kariobangi Sharks challenged the decision at the SDT, arguing that the 2019 regulations should have been applied instead.

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Under those rules, only the bottom two teams would be automatically relegated, while the 16th-placed side would enter a promotion-relegation playoff against the third-placed NSL team. The SDT initially sided with FKF, prompting Sharks to escalate the matter to the High Court.

Conflicting Court Rulings Add to the Uncertainty

The situation has been complicated further by a separate case at the Murang'a High Court. In that matter, Justice Dorah Chepkwony ruled that the league could proceed but should be governed by the 2019 regulations.

The conflicting directions have created uncertainty over the composition of the league and how the promotion and relegation dispute should ultimately be resolved.

FKF has also questioned whether the Milimani High Court has jurisdiction to hear the case, maintaining that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is the appropriate forum for appeals against SDT decisions.

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The legal stalemate has left clubs, players and supporters uncertain about when the new season will finally begin. Several teams had already completed their pre-season programmes, including player recruitment and training camps, in preparation for the scheduled August 31 start.

A prolonged suspension could have wider consequences for player contracts, coaching programmes and the overall domestic football calendar.

FKF has postponed the opening round to allow consultations with clubs and sponsors before a new fixture schedule is released.

The uncertainty comes at a particularly sensitive time for Kenyan football, with the country preparing to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

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With the continental tournament less than a year away, any prolonged disruption to the FKF Premier League could affect preparations and raise further questions about the stability and governance of Kenyan football.