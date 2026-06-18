Harambee Stars Midfielder Discovers Qualifying Path to Money-Spinning UEFA Champions League

Kenyan midfielder Alwyn Tera has learnt the long road his Armenian club FC Ararat will need to navigate before sealing a place in the Champions League group phase.

Harambee Stars midfielder Alwyn Tera now knows the first obstacle his team must overcome to pursue a UEFA Champions League group stage spot, following Tuesday's draw for the 2026/27 first qualifying round.

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Tera's Armenian club, FC Ararat, will face Latvian side Riga FC in the initial qualifying stage. The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next round of Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

This draw marks a significant challenge for Ararat-Armenia as they look to finally qualify for the main stage of a UEFA competition after coming close in previous campaigns. Last season, the club's European journey ended in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Tough and Long Road Ahead

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Alwyn Tera.

For Tera, these matches provide another platform to display his skills in European football. The midfielder aims to solidify his career abroad while also hoping to secure a place in head coach Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

If Ararat-Armenia successfully navigates their tie against Riga FC, they could face Irish champions Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round. However, Shamrock Rovers must first win their own opening-round match against Floriana from Malta.