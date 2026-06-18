Advertisement

Harambee Stars Midfielder Discovers Qualifying Path to Money-Spinning UEFA Champions League

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:23 - 18 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Alwyn Tera (left) in action during a past match. Image: Imago
Kenyan midfielder Alwyn Tera has learnt the long road his Armenian club FC Ararat will need to navigate before sealing a place in the Champions League group phase.
Advertisement

Harambee Stars midfielder Alwyn Tera now knows the first obstacle his team must overcome to pursue a UEFA Champions League group stage spot, following Tuesday's draw for the 2026/27 first qualifying round.

Advertisement

Tera's Armenian club, FC Ararat, will face Latvian side Riga FC in the initial qualifying stage. The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next round of Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

This draw marks a significant challenge for Ararat-Armenia as they look to finally qualify for the main stage of a UEFA competition after coming close in previous campaigns. Last season, the club's European journey ended in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Tough and Long Road Ahead

Advertisement
Alwyn Tera.

For Tera, these matches provide another platform to display his skills in European football. The midfielder aims to solidify his career abroad while also hoping to secure a place in head coach Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

If Ararat-Armenia successfully navigates their tie against Riga FC, they could face Irish champions Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round. However, Shamrock Rovers must first win their own opening-round match against Floriana from Malta.

The first qualifying round fixtures are set to take place in early July, kicking off the long road for many clubs aspiring to reach the Champions League proper. The tournament final will be held at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Alwyn Tera Ararat Armenia Champions League Qualification
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Kaizer Chiefs Appoint Coach Who Turned Victor Osimhen and Eden Hazard into Superstars
Football
18.06.2026
Kaizer Chiefs Appoint Coach Who Turned Victor Osimhen and Eden Hazard into Superstars
Gor Mahia Forward Narrates How Brother’s Death Inspired His Title-Winning Form for K’Ogalo
Football
18.06.2026
Gor Mahia Forward Narrates How Brother’s Death Inspired His Title-Winning Form for K’Ogalo
Harambee Stars Midfielder Discovers Qualifying Path to Money-Spinning UEFA Champions League
Harambee Stars
18.06.2026
Harambee Stars Midfielder Discovers Qualifying Path to Money-Spinning UEFA Champions League
President William Ruto Invites Arsenal to Kenya After Wild Title Celebrations in Nairobi
Football
18.06.2026
President William Ruto Invites Arsenal to Kenya After Wild Title Celebrations in Nairobi
Ghana Become Second African Country to Win at 2026 World Cup as Caleb Yirenkyi’s Stoppage Time Goal Sinks Panama
Football
18.06.2026
Ghana Become Second African Country to Win at 2026 World Cup as Caleb Yirenkyi’s Stoppage Time Goal Sinks Panama
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Suffer Frustrating Draw with DR Congo
Football
17.06.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Suffer Frustrating Draw with DR Congo