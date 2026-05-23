Fred Kerley is the first track and field athlete to join the Enhanced Games | IMAGO

Fred Kerley is the first track and field athlete to join the Enhanced Games | IMAGO

Why WADA Is Deeply Concerned About Enhanced Games Ahead of Las Vegas Debut

WADA has warned that the Enhanced Games, which feature athletes like Fred Kerley, could encourage the use of performance-enhancing drugs and pose serious health risks.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed serious concerns that the controversial Enhanced Games could tempt more young people to use performance-enhancing drugs.

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The stark warning was issued just before the event's inaugural competition in Las Vegas, which permits competitors to use banned substances while vying for substantial prize money.

Billed by its organisers as "the future of sports and human performance," the Enhanced Games features track and field, swimming, and weightlifting.

The event has attracted several high-profile athletes, including Olympic and world-championship medalists such as American sprinter Fred Kerley, British swimmer Ben Proud, and Australian swimmer James Magnussen.

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WADA Condemns Enhanced Games Ahead of Debut

However, WADA has condemned the competition, telling The Guardian that the concept is "dangerous and irresponsible."

The global anti-doping body believes the event uses elite athletes to promote banned substances and anti-ageing products to a public that may be unaware of the significant health risks involved.

"WADA is concerned that events involving elite athletes that promote the use of PEDs could result in more people, including young people, being tempted to use PEDs," a spokesperson stated. "This obviously goes against everything WADA stands for."

Organisers of the Enhanced Games argue that substances like testosterone, EPO, and human growth hormone are safe if used under medical supervision, noting their approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). WADA strongly refutes this claim.

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"Just because a drug is FDA-approved, which includes most of the substances on WADA’s prohibited list, it does not mean it can be taken risk-free," the WADA spokesperson explained.

"These powerful drugs can cause serious harm, sometimes immediately, sometimes months or years later."

The agency highlighted the severe health consequences associated with these substances. "Steroids, for example, can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and liver damage," the spokesperson continued.

"Human growth hormone can trigger diabetes, heart problems and abnormal growth in organs and bones. And taking exogenous testosterone can lead to an increased risk of hypertension, heart attack and blood clots, as well as infertility and testicular shrinkage, increased aggression, anxiety and depression."

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WADA also cautioned against the practice of "stacking", combining multiple drugs to maximise performance, which some athletes, such as Canadian strongman Mitchell Hooper, have openly admitted to.