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Gor Mahia Feel Kagame Cup Pain as Rayon Sport Prevail at Home to Extend Kenyan Champions’ Title Drought

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 21:58 - 07 August 2026
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Rayon Sport edged Gor Mahia in the Kagame Cup final. Image: Rayon Sport
Gor Mahia’s long wait for a CECAFA Kagame Cup will go on after they suffered defeat to Rwanda’s Rayon Sport in the final in Kigali on Friday.
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Gor Mahia’s long wait for a CECAFA Kagame Cup will continue after the Kenyan champions failed to add onto their three titles following a 2-1 loss to Rwanda’s Rayon Sport on Friday.

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The two sides faced off in the final at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali with the match venue packed with most of Rayon Sport fans.

It was end-to-end action from both sides for the match that was decided in extra time following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Gor Mahia had to weather an early storm from the Rwandan giants with Shariff Musa the most enterprising from those in green.

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Musa should have had a go after 19 minutes but saw his well-taken effort sail over the bar. However, in the 28th minute, Rayon Sport were celebrating the breakthrough.

Musa Restores Parity

Emmanuel Nshimiyimana found space on the right wing before delivering a cross in the box which was converted by Junior Kameni for 1-0 in favour of the home side.

By this time, Gor Mahia were finding it hard penetrating the Rayon Sport defence and were forced to try out their luck from distance.

Gor Mahia would be let off the hook by the referee when Rayon Sport scored a second goal two minutes from half time but the match official ruled it out.

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That gave the Kenyan champions impetus and after the break, it took them eight minutes to restore parity. A good ball floated on the left wing found Musa, who beat his marker before unleashing a low shot into the bottom left corner for 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

Muhoza Delivers Killer Blow

After the goal, it was an end-to-end game but Gor Mahia were saved by their goalkeeper Byrne Omondi who pulled off a great save from a close-range header in the 72nd minute.

With nothing to separate the two teams after 90 minutes, 30 more of extra time were needed and here is where APR silenced their visitors.

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Just six minutes into extra time, Daniel Muhoza scored a goal fit to win a final. A great ball lofted over from the back bypassed the Gor Mahia midfield and defence and it fell kindly to Muhoza.

Having shrugged off the challenge of Frank Odhiambo, he fired home acrobatically via a half-volley to leave K’Ogalo stunned. Rayon Sport would hold on to protect their lead although they were later reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes of the contest.

It means Gor Mahia have to wait yet again for a Kagame Cup title which they last won in 1985.

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