Top 9 WAGs of Football's Biggest Stars Turning Heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Top 9 WAGs of Football's Biggest Stars Turning Heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Top 9 WAGs of Football's Biggest Stars Turning Heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

From Antonela Roccuzzo to Georgina Rodríguez, meet the nine WAGs stealing the spotlight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached full stride, captivating fans across North America both on and off the pitch.

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As stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico play host to history-making goals, dramatic upsets, and penalty shootouts, another spectacle is unfolding in the VIP luxury boxes.

The WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of the world's biggest football stars have become attractions in their own right.

With the tournament entering its decisive knockout stages, these high-profile women are commanding attention with their standout fashion, unwavering support, and star power, drawing the gaze of fans and paparazzi from New York to Mexico City.

In this article, Pulse Sports Kenya takes a closer look at the standout WAGs making headlines throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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1) Antonela Roccuzzo (Wife of Lionel Messi, Argentina)

Antonela Roccuzzo (Wife of Lionel Messi, Argentina)

Antonela Roccuzzo is the undisputed First Lady of football. Her relationship with Argentina's legendary captain, Lionel Messi, reads like a fairytale.

Meeting as children in their hometown of Rosario long before Messi became a multi-time Ballon d'Or winner, the pair reconnected in their youth, married in 2017, and share three sons.

With a staggering independent net worth of roughly $20 million, Antonela is officially the wealthiest WAG at the 2026 World Cup.

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She has leveraged her massive Instagram platform into lucrative global ambassadorships with elite brands like Adidas and Stanley.

2) Georgina Rodríguez (Fiancée of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal)

Georgina Rodríguez (Fiancée of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal)

Georgina Rodríguez is arguably the most famous WAG on earth. Her life underwent a cinematic transformation in 2016 when she met Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique in Madrid.

Following their highly publicised engagement, Georgina has carved out an immense media empire. As Ronaldo leads Portugal through what is widely anticipated to be his final World Cup tournament, Georgina remains the most photographed and scrutinised partner in North America.

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3) Ester Expósito (Partner of Kylian Mbappé, France)

Ester Expósito (Partner of Kylian Mbappé, France)

France entered the 2026 tournament as the favourites, spearheaded by forward Kylian Mbappé. However, it’s his relationship with Spanish actress Ester Expósito that has entertainment journalists working overtime.

Ester is a massive celebrity in her own right, universally recognised for her breakout role as Carla Rosón Caleruega in Netflix's global hit drama Elite.

Boasting one of the largest social media followings in Spain and a net worth estimated at $8 million, Ester brings genuine Hollywood-level A-list stardust to the tournament.

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4) Bruna Biancardi (Partner of Neymar Jr., Brazil)

Bruna Biancardi

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Bruna Biancardi has been making immense waves alongside Brazilian talisman Neymar Jr.

The couple initially went public during an Ibiza yacht trip in 2021. Bruna has built a stellar reputation in the luxury fashion ecosystem, fronting major global campaigns for iconic houses like Louis Vuitton, Balmain, and Off-White.

With a personal net worth hovering around $5 million, Bruna has been vocal about dismantling the outdated stereotypes surrounding football partners.

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She proudly runs an independent business empire, paying her own staff and managing multiple luxury deals while stunning in the stands during Brazil's campaign.

5) Tolami Benson (Fiancée of Bukayo Saka, England)

5) Tolami Benson (Fiancée of Bukayo Saka, England)

Tolami Benson has become one of the breakout stars of the 2026 WAG lineup. Partnered with Arsenal and England's explosive winger Bukayo Saka since 2020, the couple sent fans wild when Tolami announced their engagement on Instagram, affectionately dubbing Saka her "Number 7".

What makes Tolami incredibly compelling is her corporate background; she maintains a highly successful, independent career in public relations and marketing alongside her monetised lifestyle content.

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6) Ashlyn Castro (Partner of Jude Bellingham, England)

Ashlyn Castro (Partner of Jude Bellingham, England)

Real Madrid and England midfield maestro Jude Bellingham is arguably the most hyped young player of this World Cup cycle.

Naturally, his relationship with Los Angeles-based influencer Ashlyn Castro has drawn massive media focus. With the tournament being hosted across North America, the California-based lifestyle and beauty content creator is on home turf.

Ashlyn’s effortlessly chic West Coast aesthetic has earned her a dedicated following, and her public appearances celebrating post-match victories with Bellingham have quickly gone viral.

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7) Katie Goodland (Wife of Harry Kane, England)

Katie Goodland (Wife of Harry Kane, England)

Representing the steady, long-term foundation of the England squad is Katie Goodland, the wife of legendary captain Harry Kane.

Having known each other since childhood and dating since 2011, they have an enduring anchor in the chaotic world of elite football.

Now happily married with four children, Katie has balanced family life with building a personal brand that has earned her a cool $1 million net worth. She represents the classic, elegant side of the WAG spectrum, anchored in family loyalty and quiet entrepreneurial success.

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8) Isabel Haugseng Johansen (Partner of Erling Haaland, Norway)

Isabel Haugseng Johansen (Partner of Erling Haaland, Norway)

Manchester City’s lethal goal-machine Erling Haaland is lighting up the tournament stage. By his side is fellow Norwegian footballer and social media personality Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

The two share a deep, long-term history, having grown up together in the same small hometown before taking their relationship into the global eye.

Welcoming their first child together in late 2024, Isabel deliberately opts for a highly private lifestyle. She rarely grants interviews, which has only amplified her mystique among soccer enthusiasts.

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Even with a low-key public profile, her net worth sits north of $300,000, and fans are utterly obsessed with tracking her laid-back, Nordic-chic appearances in the stands.

9) Inés Garcia (Partner of Lamine Yamal, Spain)

Inés Garcia (Partner of Lamine Yamal, Spain) Image source: Mundo Deportivo

Spain's squad features the world’s most exciting teenage phenomenon, Lamine Yamal. As the young winger dominates senior international soccer, his partner, Spanish digital influencer Inés, has been thrust directly into the global limelight.