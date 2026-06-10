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Timothy Cheruiyot Rolls Back the Years as He Stuns Yared Nuguse in a Photo Finish in Oslo

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 23:30 - 10 June 2026
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Timothy Cheruiyot beat Yared Nuguse in a photo finish in Oslo. Image: Wanda Diamond League
Former world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot secured a hard-fought win when he secured a photo finish victory at Oslo Diamond League.
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Former World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot secured victory with the tiniest of margins when he won the dream mile men at the Oslo Diamond League on Wednesday.

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Cheruiyot was the most experienced runner in the field but was up against some of the fastest athletes in recent years among them American Yared Nuguse, Jake Wightman from Great Britain and Kenyan compatriots Reynold Cheruiyot as well as Festus Lagat.

The 2019 world 1,500m champion stayed close with the leading pack but did not look like he would claim victory in the early embers of the race.

It was Nuguse, Australian Cameron Myers and American Kobbs Kessler who were in the lead after the bell rang for the final lap.

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Tight Victory for Cheruiyot

Nuguse thought he had it in his pocket but he was under a heavy challenge from the aforementioned trio. However, Cheruiyot sprinted out of the blues and pushed Nuguse to the very end, winning it in a photo finish.

After crossing the finish line, it was not clear who between Nuguse and Cheruiyot had won it with the American celebrating what he thought was a tight win but it was soon confirmed that it was the Kenyan who had won.

It was a rare moment of glory for Cheruiyot, who has been improving by every race, and looks to be returning to his best form of old just in time for next year’s World Championships.

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