Ferdinand Omanyala was eliminated from the 2026 Commonwealth Games at the semi-final. Image: Imago

Ferdinand Omanyala was eliminated from the 2026 Commonwealth Games at the semi-final. Image: Imago

‘I Don’t Like the Rain’ - Crestfallen Ferdinand Omanyala Blames Bad Weather After Crashing Out of Commonwealth Games

The Kenyan sprinter missed out on a place in the 100m final after a sixth-place finish in his semi-final heat and he blamed the wet conditions for his woes.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala blamed the rainy weather for his woes after he crashed out of the Commonwealth Games at the semi-final.

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Omanyala, who was looking to defend the 100m title that he won in Birmingham four years ago, found the going tough in the rain of Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Lining up in a strong semi-final heat, Omanyala had a poor start as he seemed to struggle with the wet conditions on the track and paid the ultimate price, finishing in a disappointing sixth-place.

The defending champion, a major focus of the track and field events, failed to advance to the final, marking a significant upset. Omanyala clocked a time of 10.19 seconds, well off the pace required to contend for a spot in the medal race.

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The semi-final was dominated by Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi, who delivered a commanding performance to win the heat in 9.94 seconds and secure his place in the final. In contrast, Omanyala struggled to find his rhythm and was unable to challenge the leaders.

Omanyala Blames Wet Conditions After Loss

“I don’t like the rain”



🇰🇪 Ferdinand Omanyala, 2022 Commonwealth Games 100m gold medalist was unable to defend the title as he clocked 10.19s in heat 2. Here was his reaction after his exit.#Glasgow2026 #Kenya #Athletics pic.twitter.com/lh4KRcO85G — Billino (@Bill_Eshun) July 28, 2026

Athletes faced challenging weather conditions at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, which appeared to impact performances across the board. However, Omanyala could not overcome the adverse conditions to produce the speed that has made him one of Africa's premier sprinters.

“That was a bad time. I have never been able to train in the rain and I don’t like the rain so that got into my head. The warm up was great and coming out here, and running that time is a bit of a disappointment,” Omanyala said after the race.

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“It has been good for the four years, the growth has been massive, so definitely, big up to the sprinters who have come up. It is not comfortable now; it is running faster and faster. Sprints is a tough game to predict, it is a game of numbers and microseconds so you can never tell,” added the African record holder while reflecting on his last four years as a Commonwealth champion.