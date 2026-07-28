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‘I Don’t Like the Rain’ - Crestfallen Ferdinand Omanyala Blames Bad Weather After Crashing Out of Commonwealth Games

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 22:15 - 28 July 2026
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Ferdinand Omanyala was eliminated from the 2026 Commonwealth Games at the semi-final. Image: Imago
The Kenyan sprinter missed out on a place in the 100m final after a sixth-place finish in his semi-final heat and he blamed the wet conditions for his woes.
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Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala blamed the rainy weather for his woes after he crashed out of the Commonwealth Games at the semi-final.

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Omanyala, who was looking to defend the 100m title that he won in Birmingham four years ago, found the going tough in the rain of Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Lining up in a strong semi-final heat, Omanyala had a poor start as he seemed to struggle with the wet conditions on the track and paid the ultimate price, finishing in a disappointing sixth-place.

The defending champion, a major focus of the track and field events, failed to advance to the final, marking a significant upset. Omanyala clocked a time of 10.19 seconds, well off the pace required to contend for a spot in the medal race.

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The semi-final was dominated by Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi, who delivered a commanding performance to win the heat in 9.94 seconds and secure his place in the final. In contrast, Omanyala struggled to find his rhythm and was unable to challenge the leaders.

Omanyala Blames Wet Conditions After Loss

Athletes faced challenging weather conditions at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, which appeared to impact performances across the board. However, Omanyala could not overcome the adverse conditions to produce the speed that has made him one of Africa's premier sprinters.

“That was a bad time. I have never been able to train in the rain and I don’t like the rain so that got into my head. The warm up was great and coming out here, and running that time is a bit of a disappointment,” Omanyala said after the race.

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“It has been good for the four years, the growth has been massive, so definitely, big up to the sprinters who have come up. It is not comfortable now; it is running faster and faster. Sprints is a tough game to predict, it is a game of numbers and microseconds so you can never tell,” added the African record holder while reflecting on his last four years as a Commonwealth champion.

The early exit for the 30-year-old is a major blow to Kenya's hopes of defending the prestigious 100m title. Having arrived in Scotland with high expectations, Omanyala's departure now opens the door for a new champion to be crowned from a field of in-form finalists.

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