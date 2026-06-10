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Emmanuel Wanyonyi Feels Full Weight of Cooper Lutkenhaus as American Teen Sensation Hands Him Defeat in Oslo

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 22:01 - 10 June 2026
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi was beaten in a photo finish by Cooper Lutkenhaus at Oslo Diamond League. Image: Wanda Diamond League
American teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus made a massive statement when he added Olympics champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi to his list of casualties.
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American teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus continued his spectacular rise in athletics, securing a thrilling victory in the men's 800m after defeating Olympics champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi at the Oslo Diamond League on Wednesday.

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The 17-year-old set a new world-leading time of 1:42.08 at the Bislett Games, narrowly defeating Wanyonyi in a dramatic photo finish.

Lutkenhaus has proven unstoppable this season, and his performance in Oslo was no exception. He made his move with 200 meters remaining, surging to the front and holding off a fierce late challenge from Wanyonyi.

The Kenyan star, competing for the first time since becoming a father, crossed the line just one-hundredth of a second behind at 1:42.09.

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Back-to-Back Diamond League Wins

The victory marks Lutkenhaus's second consecutive win on the prestigious Diamond League circuit. It follows his debut triumph in Stockholm just days earlier on June 7, where he clocked 1:42.70 to defeat Olympics silver medalist Marco Arop.

These results build on an already remarkable year for the young American, who became the youngest-ever individual champion at the World Indoor Championships in March. Canada's Arop finished a distant third with a time of 1:43.33.

For Wanyonyi, the race was his first since the birth of his daughter, Noellah. Speaking to Olympics.com before the event, the 21-year-old shared his new perspective. "It feels different to be a dad," he said. "It’s very special, and I now have a new motivation whenever I run."

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