Letsile Tebogo Hands Gout Gout Baptism of Fire as Diamond League Debut Ends in Disappointment

Letsile Tebogo on his way to winning the 200m at Oslo Diamond League. Image: Imago

Letsile Tebogo on his way to winning the 200m at Oslo Diamond League. Image: Imago

Australian teenager Gout Gout could only finish sixth on his Diamond League debut in Oslo as he struggled to make an impact in the 200m.

Australian teen sensation Gout Gout had a baptism by fire on his Diamond League debut when he finished sixth in the 200m in Oslo on Wednesday.

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The 18-year-old got to learn how it is like to compete with men as he found the going difficult in Norway.

In a race that had Olympics champion Letsile Tebogo as the standout name with fast-rising South African Dambile Sinesipho, Gout Gout was hoping to make an impact but he left with plenty of tough lessons instead.

How Did the Race Pan Out?

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Having come off the blocks well, the Australian spent most of the race chasing the rest and at the bend, Tebogo displayed great quality to storm away to win in a season’s best 19.84 seconds while Sinesipho followed him in 20.12.

It was a dominant run for Tebogo, who was the only one to dip under 20 seconds, with Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tebogo completing the podium in 20.50 seconds.