Michael Carrick with Nowhere to Hide After Manchester United Collapse Against Brighton

The Manchester United boss is facing his first crisis after his side threw away a two-goal lead to lose to Brighton to extend their poor start to the season.

Michael Carrick is no stranger to crises at Manchester United, but after a stunning collapse against Brighton, he is now facing the first of his own managerial reign.

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On Wednesday night, Carrick's side squandered a 2-0 lead in the Carabao Cup third round, ultimately losing 3-2 in a disastrous turn of events at Old Trafford.

The defeat compounds a miserable few days for the club, coming on the heels of a bitter derby loss to a 10-man Manchester City and the news that top prospect JJ Gabriel wants to leave.

As the final whistle blew, the players' attempts to applaud the home crowd were met with a storm of boos. Chants of "What the f------ h--- was that?" echoed from the stands as the dejected team disappeared down the tunnel.

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"I totally understand the feelings of the supporters," Carrick said after the match as per ESPN. "We have to accept it. I totally accept it. It's on me ultimately. We can't accept that as a group. I take responsibility for it. The performance towards the end of the second half, that's on me."

Carrick’s Feeling Pressure for the First Time

Certain defeats leave a lasting stain on a Manchester United manager's record. For Erik ten Hag, it was the FA Cup semi-final meltdown against Coventry City, United blowing a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 before winning on penalties. Ruben Amorim is remembered for a Europa League final loss to Tottenham and a Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town. Carrick can only hope this result doesn't haunt him in the same way.

The 45-year-old had enjoyed a relatively smooth 11 months since taking over from Amorim in January. With a lighter schedule, United won 12 of their final 17 league games last season to finish third and secure a Champions League spot. However, any optimism that this momentum would continue has evaporated within the first month of the new campaign, which has seen just two wins from six matches.

The statistics from the Brighton defeat are damning. It was the first time in 50 years that United lost at Old Trafford after holding a two-goal lead and their first home defeat after leading at halftime since May 1984. The club has now lost four consecutive domestic cup ties under three different managers.

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For the 900 Brighton fans who made the 500-mile round trip, the night started grimly. Manager Fabian Hurzeler made six changes, and the decision seemed to backfire when Shea Lacey and Mason Mount gave United a 2-0 advantage. The narrative should have been about one academy graduate, 19-year-old Lacey, inspiring another, 15-year-old Gabriel, to stay. Instead, the night unravelled.

Brighton Inflict Pain with More Tests Ahead

Charalampos Kostoulas pulled one back for the visitors just before the break. United emerged for the second half looking limp and lifeless, and Brighton capitalised when Pascal Gross leveled the score.

Given United's defensive frailties, a third Brighton goal felt inevitable, and it arrived just three minutes later from substitute Maxim De Cuyper, sealing a fifth win for the Seagulls in their last six visits to Old Trafford.

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"I definitely believed, and belief was a big word in the preparation for us," said Hurzeler. "When you go to a place like here, you need to have belief, and then to show it when you are 2-0 down shows real character."

While Brighton prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary against Arsenal on Saturday, Carrick faces a daunting trip to Fulham. Alvaro Arbeloa's side is still searching for its first league win but is coming off a respectable draw at Liverpool. Beyond that, United's schedule includes tough fixtures against Tottenham and away trips to Atletico Madrid and Leeds United.

Man United Boss Has His Work Cut Out

"We have a big game on Sunday that we have to prepare for," Carrick stated. "We're out of this competition and we have to go back to winning football matches. The next game is Sunday. That's all I'm thinking about right now."

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Carrick must find a solution quickly. As his predecessors can attest, a promising start at Manchester United can unravel in an instant.

As the spotlight intensifies and the pressure builds, reversing a team's fortunes can become an increasingly difficult challenge.