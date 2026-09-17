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Harambee Stars: 7 High-Profile Omissions from Benni McCarthy’s Final Squad for 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:22 - 17 September 2026
Harambee Stars: 7 High-Profile Omissions from Benni McCarthy’s Final Squad.
Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy shook up his team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and there are some big names who missed out.
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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy finally revealed his final squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with some high-profile omissions.

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Kenya is due to play Eritrea in Nairobi on September 26 before facing Guinea in Conakry on October 1 and McCarthy has shaken up the squad by dropping some big names from the provisional team.

While the likes of Zech Obiero, Louis Millard, Daniel Anyembe and Deon Woodman missed out due to injuries, there are others who surprisingly did not make the final squad despite being fit.

Austin Odhiambo

Austin Odhiambo: Harambee Stars Midfielder Departs Gor Mahia for Lebanese Side
Austin Odhiambo
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Playmaker Austin Odhiambo has been one of the go-to men for McCarthy in most matches for the national team but will not feature in the two matches after being dropped from the squad.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder looks to have paid the price for not having a club as he is currently unattached after leaving Lebanese side Nejmeh SC at the end of his short-term contract.

Zak Vyner

Zak Vyner featuring for Wrexham in the FA Cup against Chelsea. Photo: Imago
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Defender Zak Vyner has played all but two of his club Wrexham’s eight matches so far this season but his long-awaited debut for Kenya will still have to wait.

The English-born star had been among the high-profile players in line for a Harambee Stars debut but has been dropped from the squad again and it is still not certain why he missed out.

Ian Otieno

Ian Otieno Kenya's Harambee Stars.
Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno

Goalkeeper Ian Otieno has been in impressive form for South African club Richards Bay, where he is first-choice, but he missed out when McCarthy unveiled his final squad.

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Otieno saw local-based goalkeepers Byrne Omondi (Gor Mahia), Faruk Shikalo (Nairobi United) and Brian Bwire (Tusker FC) preferred ahead of him.

Joseph Okumu

Defender Joseph Okumu was in line for a return to the national team after a lengthy injury layoff that saw him play just once for his French club Stade de Reims last season, but will have to wait a little longer.

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Okumu is yet to play under McCarthy, having last featured for Harambee Stars in November 2024, and it was hoped that his quality, leadership and experience would be vital in the first two qualifiers before the final squad was unveiled.

William Lenkupae

Benny McCarthy on Why William Lenkupae is a Big Part of His Vision For Harambee Stars
Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy embraces midfielder William Lenkupae after he scored a late equalizer against Gambia in March 2025. Photo/FKF Media.

Midfielder William Lenkupae has been a permanent feature in Harambee Stars since McCarthy took over but will be missing this time.

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McCarthy has trusted Lenkupae even when he did not have a club but he has been omitted at a time when he has signed for US Championship side FC Tulsa, where he has played five games, starting once.

Lawrence Okoth

Lawrence Okoth

Young striker Lawrence Okoth perhaps pays the price for the inclusion of new call-up Javan Ocheing, the form of Micah Obiero plus the return of Michael Olunga although he featured even when the latter was around.

With an array of experienced attacking options at his disposal, McCarthy opted against including Okoth this time.

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Aldrine Kibet

Harambee Stars. Aldrine Kibet
Harambee Stars Youngster Aldrine Kibet

Youngster Aldrine Kibet has missed out once again as he still waits for his first competitive game for Harambee Stars.

The Celta Vigo midfielder was last part of the national team setup in November 2025 for friendly matches against Equatorial Guinea and Senegal and will hope to be involved in subsequent qualifiers as he continues his rich form at the Spanish club.

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