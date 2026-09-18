Harambee Stars Winger Left on the Bench as Real Sociedad Lose to Europa League Debutants

The Kenyan forward missed a chance to play his first European match as he was an unused substitute in his team’s loss to Premier League club Bournemouth.

Harambee Stars forward Job Ochieng was not involved as his club Real Sociedad started their Europa League campaign with a loss.

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Ochieng, who has been impressive so far this season, was named among the substitutes as Sociedad hosted English Premier League side Bournemouth but was not called upon as the home side lost 2-1.

Bournemouth marked their first-ever European appearance with a memorable victory, holding off a late surge from Sociedad to clinch a hard-fought win.

The Premier League side delivered a stunning first-half performance that ultimately proved decisive. Despite facing intense pressure in the second half, the Cherries demonstrated resilience to secure a landmark result for the club.

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First-half goals from Justin Kluivert and Rayan gave the Cherries a commanding lead as their relentless high press overwhelmed their Basque opponents. However, a much-improved Sociedad side pulled a goal back through Sergio Gomez and pushed relentlessly for an equaliser, but Marco Rose's men dug deep to secure a landmark win.

Bournemouth’s High Intensity Pays Off

The match began at a frantic pace, with both teams finding dangerous positions early on. Bournemouth landed the first significant blow in the 11th minute when Kluivert finished off a well-worked move. The goal was initially disallowed for offside, but a VAR review confirmed the Dutch international was onside when Adrien Truffert delivered the cross, and the decision was overturned.

Buoyed by the opener, Bournemouth soon doubled their advantage. Alex Scott threaded a superb pass to find Rayan's run, and the Brazilian winger headed home at the far post. The Cherries nearly added a third when Evanilson’s header from a Marcus Tavernier free-kick struck the inside of the post and bounced clear, leaving the hosts stunned.

After a disappointing first half, Real Sociedad emerged with renewed purpose. As Bournemouth began to show signs of fatigue, the La Liga side pressed forward and found their breakthrough just before the hour mark when Gomez's inswinging cross evaded everyone and found the far corner of the net.

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With the momentum shifted, Bournemouth were forced onto the back foot. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was called into action multiple times, producing a string of fine saves to preserve the lead. His most crucial intervention came in stoppage time with a stunning reaction stop to deny striker Orri Oskarsson from close range.