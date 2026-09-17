AFCON 2027: CAF President Set for Nairobi Visit as Kenya Ramps Up Preparations

Patrice Motsepe will be in Nairobi for a two-day visit designed to assess Kenya’s readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe is scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Friday, September 18, for a two-day tour of Kenya and Tanzania to evaluate progress on preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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During his visit, Motsepe is expected to meet with Kenyan government officials and inspect the facilities designated for the continental showpiece, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

This high-profile visit follows a recent tour by a CAF technical inspection team, which was in Nairobi to assess the nation's readiness. The delegation, headed by CAF's Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar, met with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, where Kenya reiterated its commitment to fulfilling all of CAF's requirements.

The technical team evaluated competition venues, training grounds, and other essential infrastructure in Nairobi. They also traveled to Eldoret to inspect Kipchoge Keino Stadium as a potential alternative venue for the tournament.

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East Africa Intensifies Preparations

Motsepe's visit offers a crucial opportunity for both CAF and the Kenyan government to review the progress made, pinpoint areas needing immediate attention, and ensure that preparations align with CAF's stringent operational and infrastructural standards.

Before his arrival in Kenya, the CAF president visited Tanzania on Thursday. His itinerary there included a visit to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, meetings with Tanzanian government officials and a subsequent press conference.