AFCON 2027: Tanzania seeks to raise the game with Barcelona partnership.

Tanzania is keen to tap into Barcelona’s expertise in a bid to boost their preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tanzania is exploring a landmark partnership with Spanish football powerhouse FC Barcelona, aiming to leverage the club's world-renowned expertise to bolster the nation's football development as it prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Dr Paul Makonda, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, initiated a four-day visit to Barcelona on September 14. The trip came at the personal invitation of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, with the primary goal of identifying key areas for collaboration.

According to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), discussions centered on several critical aspects of the sport, including talent identification, technical training, and national team management.

A key focus was on how Barcelona's successful model could be applied to Tanzania's preparations for the upcoming AFCON tournament, which it will co-host with Kenya and Uganda.

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Why Tanzania Wants to Collaborate With Barca

FC Barcelona is globally acclaimed for its legendary youth academy and player development system, which has produced generations of world-class talent. This system is often cited as a benchmark in modern football development.

The potential value of such a partnership is underscored by the success of the Spanish national team, which featured a core of Barcelona players when it won the 2010 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

During the visit, president Laporta also extended his sympathies to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, presenting Dr Makonda with a formal letter of condolence following the recent passing of her husband.

Dr Makonda's delegation, which includes officials from his ministry, the National Sports Council, and the TFF, is also scheduled to attend Barcelona's match against Racing Santander at Camp Nou as guests of the club president on Thursday.

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