Tanzania Raises the Stakes in Preparations for AFCON 2027

Tanzania has stepped up coordination efforts and reviewed key project progress as preparations for co-hosting the historic AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Uganda move into a crucial stage.

Tanzania's preparations for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have moved into a crucial stage, with senior government officials convening to review the progress of key projects and enhance coordination efforts for Africa's premier football tournament.

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Dr Jim Yonazi, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office for Policy, Parliament, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities, led a meeting of Permanent Secretaries in Dar es Salaam.

The assembly was tasked with evaluating the milestones achieved and outlining the next steps for the tournament, which Tanzania will jointly host with Kenya and Uganda.

Held at the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting gathered top officials from various sectors critical to the event's success, including infrastructure, transport, security, health, hospitality, and communications.

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Tanzania's AFCON 2027 Preps Gather Pace

In his address, Dr Yonazi stressed the need for enhanced collaboration and professionalism among the institutions responsible for delivering the tournament. He highlighted that coordinated action is essential to meet deadlines and achieve the desired results.

"Each sector should continue to execute its responsibilities efficiently in order to deliver positive results," he stated, urging all parties to maintain focus on their specific duties while improving inter-agency cooperation to ensure a successful event and a lasting legacy for Tanzania.

Dr Yonazi noted that hosting AFCON 2027 is a major opportunity for Tanzania to demonstrate its capability to stage large-scale international events, boost investment and tourism, and elevate its profile across Africa and globally.

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He emphasised the importance of unwavering commitment from all stakeholders, stating that preparations must be carried out with diligence and a collective sense of duty to protect the nation's reputation.

The Permanent Secretary also praised the committee members for the progress made thus far and reiterated the Prime Minister’s Office's dedication to coordinating the preparations through a comprehensive, government-wide approach.

The 2027 tournament will be a landmark event, as it is the first AFCON to be co-hosted by the East African nations of Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.