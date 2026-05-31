Sydney Agina: Stoke City Defender Outlines His Major Dream After Committing to Harambee Stars

Sydney Agina has outlined his ambition to build a lasting legacy and achieve major success with Kenya after earning his first senior call-up.

Despite climbing the ranks in the intense environment of English football, 18-year-old Stoke City defender Sydney Cesc Jean Agina has officially committed his international future to Kenya.

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The versatile defender’s inclusion in head coach Benni McCarthy’s squad ahead of the upcoming Lesotho friendlies marks a significant coup for the country's defensive rebuild.

Having already broken into the Stoke City first team to make five appearances in the gruelling English Championship this season, Agina brings elite European academy pedigree and a modern tactical edge directly into the national team camp.

Sydney Agina: A Lifelong Connection to the Homeland

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Though making his name in the United Kingdom, Agina's ties to Kenya are deeply personal, rooted in family heritage that spans from rural communities to major urban hubs.

"Both my parents come from Gem," Agina shared in an interview with Game Ni 90. "A lot of my family still live there, but I also have parts of my family living in Nairobi and Mombasa right now. I’ve tried my best to follow Kenyan football from the UK, and I even went to watch Gor play against Everton in 2018 at Goodison Park, which was a lovely experience."

That evening at Goodison Park as a 10-year-old proved to be a symbolic precursor to his current reality. Eight years after watching the local giants on English soil, he is now poised to wear the national team colours himself.

Sydney Agina: Behind the Scenes of the Senior Call-Up

Agina’s transition into the senior international setup is the result of consistent scouting and persistent communication behind closed doors.

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Rather than a sudden selection, the technical bench had been tracking his milestone breakthrough into the Championship.

"The National team management have been in conversation with my Agents for a while and have been monitoring my progress into the First team at my club," Agina noted.

When the official call came to join the squad in Nairobi, the decision required zero hesitation. "Playing for a nation is an honour that nobody could refuse. It was only right when the opportunity came through. My long-term dream would be to win a major trophy and leave some form of legacy behind."

Sydney Agina: Modern Adaptability Across the Backline

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What makes the teenager an invaluable asset for Benni McCarthy’s tactical plans is his ability to operate seamlessly across multiple roles, a rare trait for a young player navigating professional football.

"For the most part I play as a right back," Agina explained. "This season I have also featured as a left back and centre back, which is something that I think separates me from a lot of other players."

This defensive flexibility gives the Harambee Stars crucial depth. Whether deployed out wide to suppress wingers or tucked inside to anchor the central defence, his English Championship experience will be a massive asset.

Having already spent a couple of days in Nairobi, the young defender is fully integrated into the camp and adjusting well to the intensity of international training.

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With his sights set firmly on the pitch, his focus remains on reciprocating the warm welcome from the local fanbase.