Gor Mahia to Release Long-Serving Duo After Trophy-Laden Spell

Gor Mahia have decided to part ways with longtime servants Philemon Otieno and Ernest Wendo who have formed part of a successful era at the club.

Gor Mahia’s long-serving players Ernest Wendo and Philemon Otieno are set to leave the club after the final match of the season on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

K’Ogalo’s crowning moment will take place at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday after they play Nairobi United in the season-finale and afterwards, Wendo and Otieno will say their goodbyes after a long spell at the club.

The two players have formed an integral part of a successful Gor Mahia team over the years but will be released at the end of their contracts, having been given a stay of execution in January 2025 when they came close to leaving the club.

Both Wendo and Otieno have become bit-part players in the last two years but their experience has been valuable to a largely young squad overseen by Ghanaian coach Charles Akonnor this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Successful Players in Kenyan League

Wendo joined Gor Mahia in 2015 and is one of the most decorated players in the local league, having now claimed eight FKF Premier League titles, drawing level with ex-goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch as the players with the most titles in the Kenyan top flight.

Otieno, meanwhile, linked up with K’Ogalo in 2017 from the now defunct Ushuru FC, and will be lifting his seventh league title on Sunday, as he has been serving as the club captain and also doubling up as the team manager.

The two players have seen their game time significantly reduced in the last two seasons with other younger options preferred in their positions but have been great servants of the club over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement