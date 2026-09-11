Mercy Oketch Bows Out of World Athletics Ultimate Championships After Falling Short in Women's 400m Semis. Image: Imago

Mercy Oketch Bows Out of World Athletics Ultimate Championships After Falling Short in Women's 400m Semis. Image: Imago

Mercy Oketch Bows Out of World Athletics Ultimate Championships After Falling Short in Women's 400m Semis

Mercy Oketch's impressive season has come to an end after she fell short of a place in the women’s 400m final.

Kenya’s Mercy Adongo Oketch saw her campaign come to an end in the women’s 400m semi-finals at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, placing eighth in her heat after crossing the line in 52.94 seconds.

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At the front of the field, Norway’s Henriette Jæger powered to an impressive victory, stopping the clock in a blistering 49.64 seconds to secure automatic qualification.

Netherlands powerhouse Lieke Klaver maintained strong stride efficiency to grab second place in 49.76 seconds, comfortably punching her ticket to the final.

America’s Aaliyah Butler clinched the third qualifying spot with a swift 49.82 clocking, while Chile’s Martina Weil set a season’s best of 50.32 seconds to snag the final automatic berth.

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Polish sprinter Natalia Bukowiecka (50.40), Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams (50.43), and Czech Republic's Lurdes Gloria Manuel (50.52) filled out the remaining positions ahead of Oketch.

In the first heat, Dominican Republic superstar Marileidy Paulino made a resounding statement in the women’s 400m semi-finals, storming to victory in 49.58 seconds.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser pushed the tempo right alongside her, comfortably booking her spot in the final with a time of 49.67 seconds.

Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce claimed the third automatic qualification place, stopping the clock at 49.72 seconds as Cuba’s Roxana Gómez rounded out the advancing quartet from the heat, crossing the line in 50.34 seconds to secure her berth in the championship decider.

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Mercy Oketch's Remarkable 2026 Season So Far

Mercy Oketch launched her 2026 campaign in January on the European indoor circuit, opening with a 52.98 victory over 400m in Chemnitz, Germany.

She then finished third at the World Indoor Tour Gold in Madrid (52.25) and won her heat at the Meeting Metz Moselle Athlélor in France (51.53).

Her indoor campaign culminated in March at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, where she advanced through the rounds to earn a stellar third-place finish in the 400m final with a 51.25 clocking.

Transitioning outdoors, Oketch kickstarted her campaign at the Lefika International Relays and before heading to the World Athletics Relays trials.

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At the Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium, she stormed to a brilliant 400m victory in a blistering 50.17 seconds.

She then won the 600m in Stadtallendorf (1:27.55) and captured the 400m title at the Kenya Defence Forces Championships in 53.20.

Mercy Oketch then dominated the Commonwealth Games Trials in Nairobi, advancing effortlessly through the heats to win the final in 51.14 seconds.