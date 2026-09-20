Sha'Carri Richardson Turns Heads in London With a Stunning Nike Creation: 'I Feel Invincible'

Sha'Carri Richardson turned heads at Athlos London with a striking Nike creation that perfectly blends her bold personality with cutting-edge innovation.

When Sha’Carri Richardson arrived at the Athlos London event this week, her custom coat came alive under the camera flashes.

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The garment, which appeared like a dense fog in ambient light, exploded into a reflective silver with each snap of the shutter, a deliberate and stunning effect.

This bespoke ensemble, part of the exclusive Nike Atelier program, was a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Every Swarovski® crystal was applied by hand, and each line of boning was meticulously sewn to create a silhouette that no standard pattern could achieve.

“It’s about adding a little bit of chaos, that unexpectedness, through the material,” explained Raffaella Barbey, the senior designer director at Nike who led the project. “You'll see it in the seams too, which have a wash effect that’s really beautiful.”

Nike Atelier merges sport, innovation, and high fashion to craft one-of-a-kind expressions for athletes during their most significant moments.

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While the reflective material of Richardson's coat was a standout feature, the outfit's core was a groundbreaking piece of Nike technology.

At the centre of the look was the FlyWeb Bra, a first-of-its-kind innovation that replaces traditional construction with a single, seamless layer.

Engineered zone by zone for optimal fit and support, the 3D-printed bra features a grid-patterned lattice and was layered beneath a gray ribbed knit corset, anchoring the entire outfit.

"I feel invincible wearing it, like I was a knight provided with my armour," Richardson said of the ensemble.

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Barbey noted that innovation is the foundation of every Nike Atelier project. “From there, we ask: how can we build around that?” she said.

To find the answer, the design team turned to Richardson herself. They sought to capture the duality of her personality: the precise, methodical athlete in training and the expressive individual known for her bold hairstyles, nails, and fashion choices.

“We found that duality very interesting, and we wanted it represented in the designs we created,” Barbey explained. “With Sha’Carri, there’s the really disciplined athlete... But then there’s also an element of distortion, of grit, of energy.”

Richardson immediately connected with the design upon seeing it. "My first reaction to the outfit was shock," she recalled. "It reminded me of something beautiful in disguise. I was very surprised, and truly in awe."

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Precision Meets Distortion

The design philosophy of "discipline against disorder" guided the outfit's creation. The structural precision of the FlyWeb Bra was mirrored in the corsetry and tailoring of the fitted bustier dress and matching micro shorts.

These elements created "structured, strict lines" that accentuated Richardson's athletic form, according to Barbey.

However, surface treatments were used to disrupt these clean lines. A fading wash gave the gray ribbed knit a clouded, weathered appearance, undercutting the precision elsewhere. “We don’t want things to be too clean," Barbey stated. "We’re a disruptive brand, and we want that to show up in the design. It should have an element of grit to it.”

The inspiration for this weathered effect came from the urban environments where athletes often train. The stark gray palette and reflective details were drawn from a recurring image for the design team: a city after rainfall.

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“It’s almost like you were on that morning run, with the droplets of rain dropping on your jacket,” Barbey described. The scattered Swarovski crystals on the coat evoke these raindrops, appearing as if they were kicked up from the pavement with each stride.

Richardson saw a deeper, personal meaning in the design's reflective quality. "At first glance you'd think it was just gray, dark, until you look deeper, and you see the light coming through, the way you can find light even through a storm," she explained. "That's my favourite element, and it reminded me of myself."

"The material shows a real depth once you pay attention: different layers, the way I feel like I have different layers as a person. You just have to look deeply."

The final result is a look that is deliberately imperfect…elegant and powerful, yet without feeling overly polished or pristine, perfectly capturing the essence of the athlete who wears it.

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A unique blend of edgy and refined elements defines Nike's latest creation for sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. The design incorporates washed surfaces for a raw feel, contrasted with the elegance of crystals, reflective samba-dyed nylon ripstop, and meticulous tailoring.

"We don’t want things to be too clean," explains Hokeun Barbey, Nike's Design Director for Apparel Special Projects. "We’re a disruptive brand, and we want that to show up in the design. It should have an element of grit to it."

Reimagining Performance Roots

This balance of grit and refinement is what sets the Nike Atelier pieces apart from their athletic origins. While the silhouettes, a track jacket, shorts, crop top, and running shoe, are familiar, each has been completely reimagined.

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"I call it pattern manipulation," Barbey says. "Taking something like a track top and manipulating it through proportion, volume and pattern."

For Richardson's jacket, the team intentionally exaggerated the sleeve volume. The pattern was developed with a tailor and perfected using a toile, a rough mockup for fitting.

Achieving the right proportions required numerous adjustments. Pleats were added for movement, while a long, sleeveless garment underneath creates a more dramatic silhouette suitable for the red carpet.

"It was about bringing softness and beauty into it," Barbey notes.

Extending the Athlete's Vision

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The same innovative approach was applied to the footwear. The shoe is a Vomero Premium, featuring the same Air Zoom technology found in Nike’s track spikes. Its design is extended by a thigh-high, crystal-dusted sock, transforming a familiar performance item into something elongated and new.

Barbey emphasises that successful Nike Atelier creations, like Richardson's, are born from a deep understanding of the athlete.

"What’s amazing about Nike Atelier is that it doesn’t have a fixed aesthetic," he says. "It evolves and morphs with the athlete. We try to push the garment, and the athlete, into new spaces that people don’t always get to see. Sha'Carri fully trusted us to bring the vision to life."

Richardson confirms the process was a true collaboration. "Working with the designers was seamless. The understanding they had of me as a person meant I could communicate less, because the concept they had was understood and respected from the beginning. It was less offering feedback and more just approving, acknowledging, loving, melding both sides of the partnership to bring out what I feel, what I stand for, through this look."

The long-term trust between Nike and its athletes is the cornerstone of the Atelier. For Richardson, Barbey envisioned "a sculptural goddess, structured and almost statue-like, softened by an ethereal train."

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The athlete felt the power of that vision instantly. "I feel invincible wearing it, like I was a knight provided with my armour," she says. "I am able to go into war, go into any scenario, knowing I can fully be myself and shine through it all."

Richardson adds that the outfit symbolises her partnership with the brand. "These pieces reflect Nike being groundbreaking again, showing up as a partner that sees you as a human before an athlete, but also sees you as an athlete. As our partnership continues to grow, through it all we are always one team, one band, one sound."