PIPSSA Secures KES 1 Million Partnership to Boost School Sports in 2026/27

PIPSSA has secured a KES 1 million partnership for the 2026/27 academic year to strengthen school sports, youth development and opportunities for young athletes.

The Private and International Preparatory Schools Sports Association (PIPSSA) has secured a new financial services partnership for the 2026/2027 academic year, strengthening its programmes aimed at promoting youth development, education and community impact through school sports.

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The partnership was announced during the PIPSSA Under-11 Soccer Tournament at Crawford International School, where the financial services partner presented PIPSSA with a sponsorship cheque of KES 1 million.

The agreement will support sporting programmes, equipment, competitions and facilities across PIPSSA's annual calendar of events, providing additional resources for schools and young athletes participating in the association's activities.

Partnership to Support School Sports

PIPSSA brings together more than 35 private and international schools and a network of over 10,000 student-athletes and their families, making it an important platform for school sports and youth development.

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Through the partnership, PIPSSA will be able to strengthen its sporting programmes while creating more opportunities for learners to participate in competitive sport.

School sports continue to play an important role in the development of young people in Kenya, helping learners build confidence, discipline, teamwork, leadership and resilience while balancing their sporting and academic pursuits.

The partnership is expected to support PIPSSA's efforts to use sport not only as a competitive platform but also as a tool for character development and preparing young people for life beyond school.

Focus on Education and the Wider School Community

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The partnership extends beyond competitions and sporting activities, with financial solutions also being made available across the broader education ecosystem.

Schools will have access to solutions covering areas such as infrastructure financing, asset finance, transaction banking, digital collections, insurance and investment services.

These services are designed to support schools as they invest in learning facilities, sports infrastructure, transportation, technology and other assets required to provide quality education.

Teachers and school staff will also have access to personal banking, personal financing and wealth-creation solutions under the Workplace Banking proposition.

Parents, meanwhile, will be able to access a wider range of financial solutions, including home ownership and vehicle financing options, as well as digital and card products.

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PIPSSA Welcomes New Partner

Speaking during the launch, PIPSSA Chairlady Jedidah Munyua said the association was pleased to bring the financial services partner on board as it seeks to strengthen its programmes and expand opportunities for learners.

"We are delighted to welcome NCBA as our Exclusive Financial Services Partner. This partnership is founded on shared values of youth development, education and community impact. With NCBA's support, we will strengthen our programmes, expand opportunities for learners and continue using sport as a platform to develop character, leadership and excellence among young people."

Munyua said the partnership would contribute to PIPSSA's wider goal of creating an environment where young athletes can develop their sporting abilities while gaining important life skills.

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The partnership also aligns with the financial institution's wider Change the Story agenda, which focuses on empowering individuals, families and communities through initiatives designed to create meaningful opportunities and long-term impact.

Speaking during the launch, Dennis Njau, Group Director, Retail Banking, NCBA Group, said: "At NCBA, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to discover their potential and pursue their ambitions. This partnership is about much more than sport."

Partnership Includes Environmental Initiative

The collaboration will also incorporate an environmental sustainability component, with tree-planting activities planned across PIPSSA member schools.

As part of the launch event at Crawford International School, representatives from PIPSSA and NCBA planted trees, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and responsible citizenship among young learners.

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The initiative is expected to allow schools to combine sporting and educational activities with practical lessons on environmental responsibility.

The partnership adds to the financial institution's wider involvement in sports development, including programmes such as the NCBA Golf Series' Junior Golf Programme.

Such initiatives have provided opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills, gain competitive experience and pursue higher levels of sporting excellence.