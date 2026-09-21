Keely Hodgkinson’s Custom-Made Nike Speed Suit Steals the Spotlight at Athlos

The British runner debuted the new design at the Athlos meet as she went on to win the 800m race.

Nike has revealed a unique, custom-designed speed suit for British 800-meter runner Keely Hodgkinson, engineered to enhance her performance through advanced aerodynamics, temperature regulation, and mobility.

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Developed in close collaboration with the athlete, the one-of-a-kind hooded suit is the result of extensive research and athlete-led insights. It features 3D-printed vortex generators to minimize drag and is paired with the new Nike Victory Elite spikes, which include a tuned Air Zoom unit, a carbon plate and titanium pins.

This project reflects Nike's commitment to athlete-centric innovation, with Hodgkinson working directly with the company's designers to create a suit tailored to her precise specifications. The goal was to develop a fully integrated system built for the grueling demands of the 800-meter race, an event that requires a rare combination of raw speed and sustained endurance.

"In this speed kit, I feel fast, free-flowing, comfortable and empowered," said Hodgkinson, who has been a Nike athlete since 2019.

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A Second Skin Built for Speed

Hodgkinson's open-back, full-length suit was meticulously crafted to provide maximum aerodynamic advantage without sacrificing comfort or freedom of movement. Every detail, from the strategic combination of fabrics to the minimal seams, was designed to reduce air resistance as she navigates the track.

The suit was handcrafted at the LeBron James Innovation Center and features technical elements like an articulated back knee for smooth fabric movement, a patented 4D mobility gusset, and large openings at the underarm and back to aid thermoregulation. The result is a couture-level fit that acts like a second skin, but faster.

A key innovation is the use of Nike's most advanced vortex generators—color-shifting, 3D-printed devices designed to reduce drag. These delta-shaped elements are computationally tuned for different parts of the body, creating mini-vortices that help fast-moving air attach to the body. This process reduces the low-pressure wake behind the athlete, minimizing drag and enabling greater speed.

The striking black suit also incorporates personal details, including a ponytail opening and Nike Vision Airelon Force E sunglasses, to help Hodgkinson feel focused and confident.

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"As much as we're designing for peak performance, we're also designing for pinnacle expression," explained Dan Farron, VP of Innovation Apparel Product Design. "Keely's an athlete who's unafraid to take risks; she's bold and vivacious. This speed suit is a reflection of who she is. It's sport and style in equal measure."

Next-Generation Footwear: The Nike Victory Elite

Complementing the suit is the new Nike Victory Elite, an evolution of Hodgkinson's preferred middle-distance spike, the Victory 2. Nike designers worked with athletes to enhance the shoe's best qualities, focusing on increasing energy return, reducing weight, and improving comfort.

The Victory Elite features a full-length carbon fiber plate, a taller, tuned forefoot Air Zoom unit, and an upper made from lightweight yarns. The outsole is a lighter carbon plate fitted with six titanium pins for superior traction, completing a comprehensive system designed for elite performance.

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Engineered for maximum weight reduction, this new track spike derives its grip entirely from the spikes themselves. This minimalist approach abandons the additional traction components commonly found on conventional spike plates, resulting in a lighter, more focused design.