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Sour Grapes or Just Provoked? Noah Lyles Fires Back at Trayvon Bromell Over Cheeky Stare During Paris Upset

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:27 - 29 June 2026
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Tryvon Bromell and Noah Lyles. Image: Imago
Noah Lyles has responded to Trayvon Bromell following his cheeky stare as he beat him at the Paris Diamond League.
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Olympics 100m champion Noah Lyles has sent a warning to Trayvon Bromell who upset him at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

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Bromell delivered a stunning win over Lyles, just two years after his American compatriot captured Olympic gold in the same city.

Racing from the outside in lane eight, Bromell exploded from the blocks and maintained his lead, holding off a late charge from Lyles to win by the slimmest of margins. Bromell clocked a season-best 9.91 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Lyles, who finished second in 9.92.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion, secured third place with a time of 9.96.

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Dramatic Finish in the 100m

The finish was not without drama. As Bromell crossed the line, he glanced sideways at Lyles, a gesture that appeared to provoke the reigning Olympic champion. Lyles later took to social media to issue a pointed warning to his rival.

“Carefully there (Trayvon). The last person who did this to me didn’t even make the podium next time we met,” Lyles wrote, accompanying the post with a screenshot of the photo finish.

Lyles' comment alluded to a similar incident at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix, where Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville stared him down while winning the 100m. Lyles ultimately had the final say that season, winning the 100m gold at the Paris Olympics while Seville finished a distant eighth.

Bromell's victory highlights the intense competition in the men's 100m. The event has not seen a repeat world champion since Usain Bolt won consecutive titles in 2013 and 2015. Seville, despite his disappointing Olympic finish, went on to win the 2025 world championship, underscoring the event's volatility.

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