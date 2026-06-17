Advertisement

Relieved Gout Gout Lifts Lid on What is Behind Strong Show in Ostrava After Oslo Heartbreak

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:25 - 17 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Gout Gout had a strong show in Ostrava finishing third behind Noah Lyles (winner) and Sinesipho Dambile. Image: Imago
Australian sprinter Gout Gout has opened up on his good performance in Ostrava where he clocked a personal best for third place in the 150m.
Advertisement

Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout has shed light on what sprung him to third place in the 150m at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old rebounded from a disappointing sixth place finish in the 200m on his Diamond League debut in Oslo last week, running a strong race as he shut his critics somewhat.

Gout Gout had faced plenty of criticism when he received a baptism of fire in Oslo as he got off the blocks slowly with his detractors feeling he was getting ahead of himself by competing at senior level ‘too soon.’

Running in Ostrava for the second straight year, after his debut last year, the Australian clocked a personal best 14.96, also a national record, as Noah Lyles won the race in a world record time of 14.67 while South African Sinesipho Dambile finished second in 14.78.

Advertisement

Gout on Importance of Strong Start

Gout Gout. Image: Imago

“This is definitely a race I was needing after Oslo, and I am glad I got it, and I am ready for more,” Gout told Mitch Dyer of Straight At It, before explaining what propelled him to an impressive finish this time.

“Usually when I get a bad start it’s hard for me to come back, but today, I got an OK start and I brought it home,” added the sprinter, whose time is the best ever by a world U20.

Gout Gout, who is a crowd favourite, also admitted the atmosphere in the stadium played a part in his good run.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great atmosphere. And Ostrava is a great meet, obviously. The fans really turn up, so I love it here. My second time here, and definitely coming back and overseeing. Noah, man, incredible. You know, I rolled back for 150, so we're both in good shape,” he further stated.

It is a much-needed morale booster for the teen sensation who has earned comparisons with legendary Usain Bolt due to his knack for breaking world records at junior level.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Athletics
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Micah Obiero Explains What Makes African Football Stand Out Compared to Europe
Harambee Stars
17.06.2026
Micah Obiero: Harambee Stars Striker On What Makes African Football Stand Out Compared to Europe
National Sevens Circuit: KCB to Begin Title Defence in Nakuru as SportPesa Doubles Investment
Rugby
17.06.2026
National Sevens Circuit: KCB to Begin Title Defence in Nakuru as SportPesa Doubles Investment
DR Congo's 'Patrice Lumumba' Ready to Inspire Leopards at World Cup Return Against Portugal
Football
17.06.2026
DR Congo's 'Patrice Lumumba' Ready to Inspire Leopards at World Cup Return Against Portugal
Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Boss Tips South Africa to Overcome Mexico Defeat and Cause Major Upsets
Football
17.06.2026
Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Boss Tips South Africa to Overcome Mexico Defeat and Cause Major Upsets
Relieved Gout Gout Lifts Lid on What is Behind Strong Show in Ostrava After Oslo Heartbreak
Athletics
17.06.2026
Relieved Gout Gout Lifts Lid on What is Behind Strong Show in Ostrava After Oslo Heartbreak
AFCON 2027: How Talanta Sports City Construction Progress Compares to Samia Suluhu Stadium
Football
17.06.2026
AFCON 2027: How Talanta Sports City Construction Progress Compares to Samia Suluhu Stadium [PHOTOS]