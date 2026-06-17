Gout Gout had a strong show in Ostrava finishing third behind Noah Lyles (winner) and Sinesipho Dambile. Image: Imago

Gout Gout had a strong show in Ostrava finishing third behind Noah Lyles (winner) and Sinesipho Dambile. Image: Imago

Relieved Gout Gout Lifts Lid on What is Behind Strong Show in Ostrava After Oslo Heartbreak

Australian sprinter Gout Gout has opened up on his good performance in Ostrava where he clocked a personal best for third place in the 150m.

Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout has shed light on what sprung him to third place in the 150m at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 18-year-old rebounded from a disappointing sixth place finish in the 200m on his Diamond League debut in Oslo last week, running a strong race as he shut his critics somewhat.

Gout Gout had faced plenty of criticism when he received a baptism of fire in Oslo as he got off the blocks slowly with his detractors feeling he was getting ahead of himself by competing at senior level ‘too soon.’

Running in Ostrava for the second straight year, after his debut last year, the Australian clocked a personal best 14.96, also a national record, as Noah Lyles won the race in a world record time of 14.67 while South African Sinesipho Dambile finished second in 14.78.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gout on Importance of Strong Start

Gout Gout. Image: Imago

“This is definitely a race I was needing after Oslo, and I am glad I got it, and I am ready for more,” Gout told Mitch Dyer of Straight At It, before explaining what propelled him to an impressive finish this time.

“Usually when I get a bad start it’s hard for me to come back, but today, I got an OK start and I brought it home,” added the sprinter, whose time is the best ever by a world U20.

Gout Gout, who is a crowd favourite, also admitted the atmosphere in the stadium played a part in his good run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great atmosphere. And Ostrava is a great meet, obviously. The fans really turn up, so I love it here. My second time here, and definitely coming back and overseeing. Noah, man, incredible. You know, I rolled back for 150, so we're both in good shape,” he further stated.