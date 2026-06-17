Senegal Coach Left Frustrated After World Cup Loss to Clinical France: 'It's a Huge Regret'

Senegal were left frustrated after failing to take their chances in a 3-1 World Cup defeat to France.

Senegal were left frustrated after failing to take their chances in a 3-1 World Cup defeat to France.

Senegal failed to convert their early dominance into goals and paid the price in a 3-1 World Cup defeat to France.

Senegal's 2026 World Cup campaign got off to a rocky start with a 3-1 loss to France in East Rutherford.

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Despite a promising opening, national coach Pape Thiaw expressed deep disappointment, citing his team's failure to capitalise on early opportunities.

The Lions of Teranga dominated the first 45 minutes, putting the French defence under significant pressure. However, they squandered two clear-cut chances in front of goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

"It's a huge regret," Thiaw lamented in his post-match analysis. "Looking at how the game unfolded, we could have easily been leading 2-0."

The second half proved far more challenging for Senegal, who were punished by France's clinical finishing.

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"France was more efficient than us after the break, and we have to congratulate them," Thiaw admitted. "We made mistakes on every chance they created. It all started with us giving the ball away too easily."

When questioned about a potential drop in his team's fitness levels, the coach dismissed the idea of individual fatigue.

"All the players who were on the pitch were fit," he stated firmly. "I don't want to single anyone out; we were too passive as a collective."

He argued that this lack of intensity made it easier for the French side. "We should have been more aggressive to stop them from making certain passes."

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Thiaw also addressed the performance of his central defense and captain Kalidou Koulibaly, attributing their struggles to broader team failings.

"If we lose the ball in our own half, it naturally puts the defense in a difficult position," he explained. "We need to work on keeping our lines tighter, like we did so well in the first half."

Despite the setback, he remained optimistic about the team's progression, adding, "Our physical condition isn't at its peak yet, but that will improve as the tournament goes on."

The coach also downplayed the tactical significance of Michael Olise's shift to a central role, instead crediting the French player's individual skill.

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"I don't think that change was what hurt us. But it's clear that Olise is an excellent player. When he finds space between the lines and can turn and face the goal, he causes problems."

Focus Shifts to Norway Showdown

Despite the disappointing result, the Senegalese camp is already looking ahead. Their ambitions remain unchanged, and the Lions are determined to bounce back in their next two group-stage matches.

"We came into this match to win it, and I think that was clear, especially in the first half," Thiaw reiterated. "But we lacked efficiency, and in a World Cup, you have to be clinical. These matches are decided by small details."

In the locker room, Thiaw's message was one of resilience and focus on the future. "My players are competitors. They had three matches, and now they have two left to get out of this group," he concluded.

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