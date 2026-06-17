Erling Haaland Leads from the Front as Norway Avoid Iran Scare to Send World Cup Warning

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway’s World Cup return after a 28-year absence got off to a great start.

Erling Haaland scored twice on his FIFA World Cup debut, leading Norway to a 4-1 victory over a determined Iraqi side in their Group I clash at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

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The win marks Norway's largest-ever margin of victory at the tournament finals.

The match began with an electric pace on a clear evening in Boston. Norway broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a beautifully crafted team move. David Moller Wolfe delivered a precise low cross to the far post, where the Manchester City star was waiting for a simple tap-in to open his World Cup account.

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However, Iraq refused to buckle and found an equaliser just 10 minutes later. Amir Al-Ammari worked his way to the byline on the left flank and delivered a perfect cross to the back post. Aymen Hussein met the ball with a powerful header that flew into the bottom corner, leveling the score.

Iraq Scare but Haaland Seals It for Norway

Despite their spirited response, Iraq fell behind again just before halftime due to a costly error. A routine backpass from Zaid Tahseen turned into a nightmare as goalkeeper Jalal Hassan hesitated on his clearance, allowing a charging Haaland to block the ball and score his second of the night.

Iraq nearly equalised again in a frantic end to the first half. Ali Al-Hamadi and Ibrahim Bayesh were both thwarted by superb last-ditch defending from Norway, while Akam Hashim sent a left-footed volley just over the crossbar as the whistle blew.

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The second half was a much calmer affair until the 76th minute, when substitute Leo Ostigard secured the win for Norway. The Genoa defender rose highest to connect with a Martin Odegaard corner, glancing a header home from close range. The goal sealed a triumphant return to the World Cup for Norway after a 28-year absence.