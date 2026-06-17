Job Ochieng: Harambee Stars Forward at Career Crossroads with Real Sociedad

Kenyan winger Job Ochieng is facing defining weeks ahead in Spain as his club Real Sociedad has a big decision to make over his future.

Harambee Stars forward Job Ochieng faces a pivotal moment in his career at Real Sociedad, as new player eligibility rules have cast doubt on his future with the Spanish club.

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The 23-year-old winger is no longer considered an Under-23 player, a change that significantly impacts his status within Real Sociedad's Zubieta academy system, according to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

Ochieng signed with Real Sociedad's youth setup in July 2023 and has since made steady progress through the club's ranks. He has been a key figure for the reserve side, Real Sociedad B (also known as Sanse), and has frequently trained with the senior squad, establishing himself as one of the academy's brightest prospects.

Previously, Spanish football regulations permitted Under-23 players to move between the reserve and first teams. Now that Ochieng has crossed this age threshold, he is no longer eligible to play for both squads, forcing the club to make a critical decision about his path forward.

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Impressive 2025-26 Season for Ochieng

Job Ochieng playing for Real Sociedad against Elche. Image: Imago

The Kenyan attacker is coming off an impressive season with Sanse, where he was a standout performer, scoring nine goals and adding two assists in 28 games for the second-string side. His consistent performances have led many to believe he has outgrown the reserve team and is prepared for a more significant challenge.

Consequently, Real Sociedad must now choose between promoting him to the first team permanently or loaning him out to gain experience at a higher level. Keeping him with the reserve team is considered the least likely scenario, as it would limit his availability to just one squad.

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Ochieng will start pre-season training under the watchful eye of the coaching staff, with a final decision on his future expected later this summer.

Ochieng’s teammates Mikel Rodriguez, a midfielder, and Jon Balda, a left-back, are in similar situations. All three players are awaiting clarification as Real Sociedad navigates its squad planning around the new regulations.