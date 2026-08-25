Samuel Eto’o Reveals Why He Still Backs Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Pressure

Samuel Eto’o has explained why he continues to stand firmly behind Gianni Infantino as pressure builds around the FIFA president.

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o has thrown his weight behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the Swiss official faces increasing criticism over his leadership and a failed plan to attract private investment into FIFA competitions.

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Eto’o, who is now president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, believes the timing of the backlash is significant, with Infantino facing a re-election battle next year.

"I don’t think that President Gianni Infantino has done anything wrong," the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker told CNN. "I think the timing of all of that is because there’s an election coming out."

FIFA Investment Plan Sparks Backlash

Infantino has come under pressure following the collapse of a controversial proposal that would have brought private investment into major FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.

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The plan reportedly included significant financial distributions to FIFA's 211 member associations but faced strong opposition from several football confederations before eventually being abandoned.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF have raised concerns about FIFA's direction, while the possibility of a no-confidence vote has also emerged as pressure on Infantino grows.

Eto’o Praises Infantino’s Impact on African Football

Despite the criticism surrounding the FIFA president, Eto’o has remained firmly behind Infantino, arguing that his leadership has created greater opportunities for African nations and smaller footballing countries.

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"President Gianni Infantino has changed football," Eto'o stated, urging other African nations to stand by the Swiss official.

"He’s given opportunities to nations that didn’t have those opportunities to take part in the most beautiful tournament, the World Cup. He enabled smaller nations to get seats at these competitions."

The former Cameroon captain also pointed to what he considers the wider benefits of Infantino's leadership for African football federations.

"He has helped our continent. He’s helped our federations to develop much more quickly, and we need to acknowledge that," Eto'o added.

"We need to accept and recognise what he’s done, and we should support him for everything he’s done up to now."

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CAF Unanimously Backs Infantino

Eto’o's position is consistent with that of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which recently "unanimously reconfirmed its support" for Infantino.

The backing from African football's governing body could prove significant as the FIFA president navigates growing opposition ahead of next year's election.

Infantino's supporters have pointed to the expansion of the World Cup and increased opportunities for nations from previously underrepresented regions as evidence of his impact.

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While Eto’o and CAF continue to support Infantino, a group of prominent former international players has called for major changes within FIFA.

The group includes former World Cup winners and FIFA Legends who argue that the organisation has moved away from its core values under Infantino's leadership.

"We share the exact same concerns as the millions of fans around the world. Like them, we have watched the game we love drift away from its core values under FIFA’s current leadership."

Among the signatories are French World Cup winners Emmanuel Petit, Bixente Lizarazu and Robert Pires, alongside Briana Scurry, Lucy Bronze, Didier Drogba, David James, Claudio Pizarro, Juan Sebastian Veron and Emmanuel Adebayor.

The growing divide comes as Infantino prepares for a potentially challenging re-election campaign next year.

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Reports suggest some regional football power brokers are considering a no-confidence vote before the official election, while the former players are demanding a fundamental change in FIFA's governance.

"Change is necessary. Power has blurred the current leadership’s ability to distinguish between its own interests and what is best for football," the group's statement continued.