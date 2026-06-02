Sammy Henia-Kamau: England-Born Striker Reveals Emotional Reaction to Dream Harambee Stars Call-Up

Sammy Henia-Kamau expressed his shock and joy after receiving his first Harambee Stars call-up, calling it a dream come true to represent Kenya.

England-born forward Sammy Henia-Kamau is set to connect with his heritage after receiving his first call-up to the Kenyan national team.

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The 20-year-old has joined the Harambee Stars camp under head coach Benni McCarthy ahead of friendly matches against Palestine and Kyrgyzstan.

Born in England to a Kenyan father from Nairobi's Makadara area, the opportunity represents more than just a career milestone for the young striker.

Sammy Henia-Kamau: Harambee Stars Prospect on Representing Kenya

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"It honestly still feels unreal," Henia-Kamau said, as quoted by The Star. "This is something I’ve carried in my heart for years, growing up and dreaming about representing Kenya one day."

His journey began in the lower tiers of English youth football, where his natural scoring ability quickly became apparent.

During his time at Jersey Bulls, he made a name for himself by scoring 20 goals in just 15 appearances at the U16 level and later became the club's youngest-ever player to score a first-team hat-trick.

"Those early stages really built my character," he reflected. "They taught me how to stay focused, stay humble, and understand that nothing in football is given. You have to fight for everything you get."

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Sammy Henia-Kamau: Swansea Changed Everything For Me

His prolific form earned him a scholarship with Swansea City, where he was introduced to the rigorous demands of a professional academy system. The move proved transformative, testing both his technical skills and mental fortitude.

"Going to Swansea changed everything for me," he explained. "The intensity was completely different, and I had to adjust quickly, think quicker, move quicker, and become a lot more intelligent in my decisions on the pitch."

Sammy Henia-Kamau made an immediate impact, netting 10 goals in his debut academy season and cementing his reputation as a forward with significant potential.

"At Swansea, I just tried to stay consistent and keep pushing myself every single day," he said. "Scoring goals helped, but more than that, I was learning how to perform at a higher standard."

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In July 2025, he took another step up, joining Hull City’s U21 squad. There, he has continued his development within the competitive environment of a Premier League youth setup, becoming a regular contributor of goals and assists while refining his all-around game.

"Hull was another big challenge in my career," Henia-Kamau noted. "It demanded more physically and mentally, and I had to raise my level again to keep up. I’m starting to understand the full responsibility of being a forward; it’s not just about finishing chances, it’s about link-up play, movement, and helping the team in every phase."

Sammy Henia-Kamau: I Was Lost For Words

His inclusion in Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars squad is his first senior international recognition, a moment he described as overwhelming.

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"When I received the call, I was honestly lost for words," he admitted. "It was one of those moments where everything just hits you at once, the sacrifice, the journey, everything my family has done for me."