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SAFA Issue Statement on Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana Contract Amid Extension Reports

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 15:06 - 23 July 2026
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SAFA Issues Statement on Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana Contract Amid Extension Reports
SAFA Issues Statement on Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana Contract Amid Extension Reports. Image: Imago
The South African football governing body has addressed growing speculation surrounding Hugo Broos' future.
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The South African Football Association (SAFA) has strongly refuted widespread media reports claiming that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been offered a one-year contract extension.

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In a statement released on July 22, 2026, SAFA labelled the rumours as "false, unfounded, and misleading," expressing concern that respected media outlets were circulating the inaccurate information.

The association clarified that Broos's current contract runs until the end of July 2026 and remains unchanged. SAFA emphasised that its internal governance processes concerning the national team's technical staff are still ongoing.

Hugo Broos: SAFA Have Not Extended His Contract

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"To set the record straight, SAFA has not issued any contract to any coach in respect of the Bafana Bafana head coach position," the statement read.

"No decision has been taken, and no contract has been issued or approved by the National Executive Committee."

SAFA criticised the media for publishing the claims, some of which were attributed to unnamed sources. The organisation stated that such reporting "creates unnecessary speculation, misinforms the football public, and undermines the Association’s established decision-making processes."

The football body also urged media houses to practice responsible journalism by seeking official comment before publishing allegations related to its affairs.

"A simple request for comment would enable SAFA to verify facts and assist in preventing the publication and circulation of unfounded or unsupported reports," it added.

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SAFA assured stakeholders and the public that it is committed to transparency and will make an official announcement regarding the Bafana Bafana coaching positions only after its internal procedures are complete and formal decisions have been made.

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane has emerged as a top frontrunner to take over as head coach of Bafana Bafana. The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that Mosimane formally submitted his application alongside dozens of international candidates.

Having previously managed the national team from 2010 to 2012, Pitso Mosimane has publicly expressed his desire to finish "unfinished business" and target an Africa Cup of Nations title with South Africa.

His proven track record in continental football, alongside support from key sports stakeholders, makes him a leading contender for the role ahead of upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

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