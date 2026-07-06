Senegal Star Responds to Drinking Allegations After World Cup Exit

The Chelsea striker has responded to allegations that emerged during their World Cup campaign following the team's tournament exit.

Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson has publicly refuted claims that he broke team rules by sneaking out of the national team's camp and returning drunk before a 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

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The allegations surfaced following Senegal's 3-2 group stage loss to Norway in Seattle, a match in which Jackson started and played the full 90 minutes alongside Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr.

Despite the defeat, where Sarr scored both of Senegal's goals, the Lions of Teranga later secured their spot in the knockout stage with a decisive 5-0 victory over Iraq.

In the crucial match against Iraq in Toronto, Jackson came on as a substitute in the 56th minute, helping his team advance to the Round of 32.

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Nicolas Jackson Breaks Silence After Senegal World Cup Exit

Taking to Instagram to address the rumours and the team's elimination, Jackson expressed his disappointment and firmly denied the accusations.

"I share the disappointment of all our people. We wanted to go further, for you and for this jersey," he wrote. "I also see what's being said about me. It's false. I don’t drink alcohol, I never have."

Senegal's World Cup journey ended in a dramatic 3-2 extra-time loss to Belgium in the Round of 32. The African champions had held a 2-0 lead until the final five minutes of regular time, only for Belgium to mount a stunning comeback, capped by a Youri Tielemans penalty in stoppage time.

Jackson reiterated his commitment to the national team and his professionalism. "I love this jersey too much and I respect my teammates too much to behave any other way than a professional," he stated.

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"I understand the anger after a defeat, but it doesn’t give anyone the right to lie about a man. I’m going to do what I’ve always done: work, get back up, and come back stronger."

With their World Cup campaign over, Senegal will now turn their attention to the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Lions of Teranga have been drawn in Group J with Mozambique, Sudan, and Ethiopia.