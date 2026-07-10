Russian Athletics Federation Takes Legal Action Against World Athletics Ban

Russia's athletics federation has taken a major step in its fight against World Athletics' competition ban, setting up a legal battle with significant implications for its athletes.

The Russian track and field federation has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge its ongoing suspension from international competition, a ban imposed by World Athletics following the invasion of Ukraine.

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In March 2022, World Athletics barred all athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus from its events. The governing body upheld this decision during a council meeting last week, maintaining its firm stance.

This move comes shortly after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) softened its own restrictions on Russian participation ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The IOC recommended that other sports federations follow suit, a development the Kremlin praised as an "important step."

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Russia Athletics Federation to Challenge World Athletics Ban at CAS

In a statement, the Russian federation argued that the ban is discriminatory. "Russian Athletics notes that World Athletics' decision affects the fundamental interests of athletics in Russia and restricts Russian athletes' right to compete," the organisation said.

"Russian Athletics continues to pursue all available legal measures to protect the interests of Russian athletes."

World Athletics confirmed it would vigorously contest the appeal. "We take note of the Russian athletics federation's appeal to CAS, and we will be strenuously defending our position," the body stated.

CAS has acknowledged receipt of a "request for arbitration" but has not yet provided a timeline for the hearing.

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World Athletics President Sebastian Coe explained that while the council had considered a "conditional pathway back into international competition" for Russian and Belarusian athletes, it ultimately decided against it.

"We presented options for the council to consider on this matter," Coe said as quoted by ESPN. "However, the original decision remains on the sanctions that protect the integrity and fairness of our competitions, with no tangible movement towards peace negotiations having materialised."

Russia has not competed under its national flag at a world athletics championship since 2015 due to a separate, widespread doping scandal.

A program that allowed vetted athletes to compete as neutrals was halted in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine. While the original doping suspension was lifted in 2023, the war-related ban remains in place.

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As a result of World Athletics' control over the qualification system, no Russian athletes participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics track and field events, even as the IOC permitted neutral athletes in other sports.

Meanwhile, volleyball has become the first major Olympic team sport to readmit Russia following the IOC's updated guidance.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced its intention to allow Russian teams and players to return to all levels of competition.

"This approach reflects the FIVB's commitment to protecting the fundamental right of athletes to access sport regardless of their nationality," the organisation stated.