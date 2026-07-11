Ryan Ogam: Harambee Stars Striker Leaves Austrian Club for new Adventure in Europe

The Kenyan striker Ryan Ogam has ended his stay at Austrian club Wolfsberger AC where he had a poor first season and will begin a new chapter in Belgium.

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam has swapped Austria for Belgium following an underwhelming debut season at Wolfsberger AC.

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The former Tusker FC striker moved to Austria last September with the hope of lighting up the league after scoring 15 goals for the brewers in the FKF Premier League with many hoping that he would slot directly into the senior team.

However, he played just two games for the senior side before he was dropped to the second-string team where he managed four goals in nine games.

A need to play regular football has therefore necessitated a move away from Austria for the Kenyan striker and he is now close to completing a transfer to Belgian club RFC Liege.

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Chapter in Austria Seems to Be Over

Ryan Ogam in training at Wolfsberger. Photo: Wolfsberger

RFC Liege play in the Belgian second division, the Challenger Pro League, and after finishing fourth last season, they have ambitions of fighting for promotion to the top flight Belgian Pro League in 2026-27.

Ogam’s chapter in Austria seems to be closing as soon as it started as he is reported to be joining the Belgian club on a season-long loan with the deal including an option of making the move permanent.

Pulse Sports understands the 21-year-old is set to complete the formalities of his move to Belgium this weekend before signing his deal to begin a new chapter of his career.

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While they have won the Belgian league five times, RFC Liege have been playing in the lower leagues since their relegation in 1994-95 and suffered multiple relegations down the leagues due to financial difficulties over the years.