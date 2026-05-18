Harambee Stars Defender Set to Decide Title Race in South Africa

Kenyan defender Brian Mandela’s club will have a say in who wins the Premier Soccer League as his team hosts Orlando Pirates, who must win to secure the title.

Kenyan defender Brain Mandela had been used to fighting for the league title for the over three years he played for Mamelodi Sundowns but now his team will decide who is crowned this year.

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Mandela, who has played most of his career in South Africa, is currently plying his trade with relegation-threatened Orbit College whose fate will be decided in the final match of the season on Saturday, May 23.

That very match will also decide who wins the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title as Orbit College host Orlando Pirates, who must win to end their 14-year wait for the crown.

Heading into the final match, Mandela’s former team Sundowns have 68 points, but have already played all their games, while Pirates have 66 with one match remaining.

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A win for Pirates would end Sundowns’ reign, the Brazilians having won the last eight in a row, but anything else, and the Pretoria-based giants claim it for a ninth year on the bounce.

High Stakes Match for Mandela and Co

However, at the other end of the table, things are not looking good for Orbit College. They are second from bottom on the 16-team league table with 24 points, same as 14th placed Marumo Gallants, and one behind Chippa United in 13th place.

A win over Pirates might be enough to save them from relegation while even a draw could lock out bottom club Magesi FC from reaching them given the latter have a superior goal difference and could relegate them automatically, were Mandela and co to lose and they win.

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It is therefore a high stakes match which Orbit College will be hoping to avoid defeat to at least finish 15th and go into a promotion-relegation playoff but they face a formidable Pirates side that have only failed to score twice this season.

Mandela joined the club as a free agent in the midseason transfer window, having left Stellenbosch FC at the end of last season, and has played four matches, starting three, but has fallen down the pecking order.