Shericka Jackson Opens Up on Mental Struggles After Career Disrupting Injury: 'I Rushed Myself'

Shericka Jackson revealed that her recovery from injury was more mentally challenging than physical, admitting she struggled to bounce back after her setback.

Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson has spoken candidly about the emotional and physical challenges she faced while attempting to return from injury.

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The Jamaican sprint star suffered a major blow ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after sustaining a small tear in her Achilles tendon, which ultimately forced her to withdraw from the competition.

In the aftermath of the setback, Shericka Jackson adopted a cautious and disciplined recovery process, carefully managing her rehabilitation and gradually rebuilding her fitness before returning to competition.

Speaking ahead of the Diamond League Xiamen, Jackson reflected on the mental battles that accompanied her comeback journey, admitting that overcoming the fear of re-injury proved just as difficult as the physical recovery itself.

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Shericka Jackson: My Injury Was More Mental

Shericka Jackson explained that recovering from injury had been more emotionally challenging than physically demanding, admitting that the experience left her battling fear, uncertainty, and doubts about whether her body could withstand the demands of competition again.

The two-time world 100m silver medallist revealed that the setback she suffered in 2024 continued to weigh heavily on her mind, especially whenever she returned to racing and experienced even the slightest discomfort, which often triggered concerns about suffering another setback or losing progress in her recovery.

Shericka Jackson added that rebuilding her confidence required strong support from those around her, including medical professionals and people who continued to encourage her during difficult moments, noting that regaining mental strength became the most important part of her comeback journey.

“I think when we get hurt, a lot of people think it's just physical, but for me, it was more mental. I struggled with how to bounce back from getting hurt that badly. And will I get hurt again? You know, a lot of things linger in your mind,” she said.

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“I think that last year getting hurt in 2024 played a lot on my mind. As soon as I compete, I rip, and I feel a little tightness. I was like, ‘Am I going backwards?’ But I think you need people who believe in you, like your therapist. And I think I went there where I got myself mentally strong because it's all about mental for me.”

Shericka Jackson added that she may have pushed herself too quickly last season in her determination to defend her 200m title at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, a decision she now views as an important lesson in her career.

She explained that her team has taken a far more cautious approach this year, prioritising patience and long-term fitness over early-season competition, even opting against indoor races despite her desire to compete.

Jackson also revealed that lingering physical concerns after the World Championships influenced the decision to avoid taking further risks, stressing that her main focus now is maintaining her mental strength, managing her body carefully, and staying healthy throughout the season.

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“Last year, as I said, I rushed myself a little bit, because I wanted to really defend my title in the 200, but that didn't happen. But as I say, it was a pat on the shoulder. And this year, we focused on not rushing the season,” Shericka Jackson.

“I didn't do any indoor, even though I wanted to run some 60s. But we were being patient, because I think after the 200m at the World Championship, I could not participate any longer.