Gor Mahia Reveal Massive Gate Collections Despite Pyramids FC Defeat at Nyayo

Despite a 2-0 loss to Pyramids FC, Gor Mahia has announced massive gate collections as they look to bounce back in the second leg.

Gor Mahia have a reason to remain encouraged despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Pyramids FC in their opening CAF Champions League match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, September 6.

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The Kenyan champions failed to make the most of their opportunities and were punished for their mistakes as Pyramids FC took control of the contest and secured a comfortable advantage ahead of the return leg.

Despite expectations of a strong start from the hosts, Gor Mahia were stunned just five minutes into the match when Walid El Karti found the back of the net, silencing the packed crowd of K’Ogalo supporters.

Gor Mahia pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break down the visitors, who remained disciplined and dangerous on the counter.

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Their task became even more difficult just before halftime when Mahmoud Saber capitalised on a defensive lapse to double Pyramids FC's advantage in the 45th minute.

With a two-goal cushion, the Egyptian side adopted a more cautious approach after the break, focusing on maintaining their advantage and limiting Gor Mahia’s opportunities.

Pyramids FC successfully held on to their lead, leaving Gor Mahia with a significant challenge ahead of the second leg in Cairo.

Gor Mahia Announce Massive Gate Collections

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Despite the defeat, Gor Mahia treasurer Gerphas Okuku revealed that the club generated a significant amount of revenue from the clash.

Okuku disclosed that the match attracted thousands of paying supporters, with the club recording a notable turnout as fans turned up to back the Kenyan champions in their continental campaign.

According to the Gor Mahia treasurer, the club’s earnings from ticket sales amounted to KSh 3,835,300, with 11,282 tickets sold for the highly anticipated encounter.

Okuku thanked the club's supporters for turning up in large numbers and continuing to back the team despite the difficult result on the pitch.

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