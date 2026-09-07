Victor Kiplagat, Millicent Kemunto Lead 2,000 Runners at Stanchart Marathon Warm-Up

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is gathering momentum as thousands of runners turn out for a major warm-up event ahead of the October race.

More than 2,000 runners descended on Parklands Sports Club on Sunday as preparations for the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon gathered momentum, with Victor Kiplagat and Millicent Kemunto emerging victorious in the men’s and women’s 21km races.

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The warm-up event provided athletes with an opportunity to gauge their fitness and fine-tune their preparations ahead of the main race scheduled for October 25.

Kiplagat produced the fastest performance in the men’s 21km race, crossing the finish line in 1:10:10, while Kemunto dominated the women’s event in 1:22:46.

Kiplagat Gains Confidence Ahead of October Race

For Kiplagat, the victory was more than just another race win. The 21km triumph offered a timely confidence boost as he builds towards the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

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The strong competition at Parklands also gave him an opportunity to assess his progress before stepping up his preparations for the main event.

“Winning today has given me confidence as I prepare for the main race next month. The competition was strong and I am happy with my performance. I will use this momentum as I work towards achieving an even better result at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon,” said Victor Kiplagat.

Runners Put Fitness to the Test

The Parklands event featured four race distances, with participants taking part in the 6km, 10km, 15km and 21km races.

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The impressive turnout highlighted the growing anticipation surrounding this year’s marathon, with organisers expecting more than 30,000 participants when the main event gets underway on October 25. The race will start and finish at Uhuru Gardens, with the course taking runners along the Southern Bypass.

The 2026 edition will feature seven categories, including the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, 21km wheelchair race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge.

Runners outside Nairobi will also have an opportunity to participate, with a satellite run scheduled for Mombasa on October 18.

The Parklands warm-up forms part of a wider series of build-up activities designed to give participants opportunities to assess their readiness before the main race. Further warm-up events are planned at Friends of Karura, alongside the Mombasa Satellite Run.

Nairobi Marathon Continues to Grow

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The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has come a long way since its launch in 2003, attracting more than 345,000 participants over the years.

Its growing profile has also seen the event earn the prestigious World Athletics Road Race Label, recognising its adherence to international standards covering areas such as course measurement, timing, medical support, environmental responsibility and anti-doping.

With the 2026 edition expected to draw more than 30,000 participants, organisers are hoping to build on the event’s reputation as one of Kenya’s biggest single-day sporting occasions.

“The turnout at Parklands is a strong indication of the enthusiasm building towards this year’s marathon. Our focus is on giving runners a safe, inclusive and high-quality race experience while ensuring that the event continues to create a wider impact beyond the course,” Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for Kenya & Africa.

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Marathon Pushes Environmental Agenda

Beyond competition, this year’s marathon will also place a strong emphasis on environmental conservation and community development.

In partnership with Nairobi City County, organisers are targeting the planting of 50,000 tree seedlings across the county as part of the event’s sustainability agenda.

The marathon will also support the Standard Chartered Foundation’s programmes aimed at expanding opportunities for young people through financial education, entrepreneurship, mentorship and life skills initiatives.

Participant welfare will remain a key priority during the 2026 race, with organisers putting in place a range of measures designed to improve the experience for runners.

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These will include mobile medical units, hydration points, nutrition and electrolyte support, misting stations and professional pacing teams positioned along the course.

The measures are expected to provide runners with additional support as they tackle the demanding marathon route.

With less than two months remaining before the main race, the strong showing at Parklands has offered an early glimpse of the excitement building around this year’s event.

Organisers are encouraging registered runners to make the most of the remaining weeks by fine-tuning their training as Nairobi prepares for another major day on Kenya’s sporting calendar.