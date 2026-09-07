Gor Mahia Coach Explains Ben Stanley Omondi Decision Against Pyramids FC in Champions League Clash

Charles Akonnor has revealed the thinking behind a key tactical decision involving Ben Stanley Omondi during Gor Mahia's tough test against Pyramids FC.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has offered an in-depth breakdown of his tactical choices, lineup decisions, and early substitutions following his CAF Champions League preliminary tie against Egyptian champions Pyramids FC.

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Facing continental heavyweights at Nyayo National Stadium, the former Ghana national team coach made several bold early adjustments, including withdrawing key midfielder Alpha Onyango before halftime and managing the minutes of playmaker Jackson Dwang.

Addressing post-match questions regarding his team selection and mid-game reshuffle, Akonnor emphasised that high-level African football demands total tactical discipline, physical readiness, and strategic sacrifices rather than individual reputation.

Charles Akonnor Explains Alpha Onyango's Tactical Sacrifice

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One of the most talked-about moments was the early tactical withdrawal of midfielder Alpha Onyango.

Traditionally utilised as a central box-to-box midfielder, Onyango was tasked with occupying the spaces directly behind the main striker to press Pyramids' deep-lying playmaker.

However, natural positional instincts led Onyango to drop deep into his usual central zone, inadvertently leaving central passing lanes open for Pyramids to exploit on the transition.

Recognising that the structural imbalance contributed directly to Pyramids' opening momentum, Akonnor acted decisively by introducing Ben Stanley to restore a natural attacking midfielder profile.

Reflecting on the tough decision to sub off one of his core players early in the match, Akonnor clarified that the move was purely strategic.

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"Yeah, it wasn't because he was doing badly. It was a tactical approach. Alpha [Onyango] was supposed to be behind the striker. And because of his ability, he's always played the eighth position. So, he's always dropping,” Charles Akonnor said.

“And he gave the opponent a chance to score, and we sacrificed him. And then we thought, okay, let's bring in a proper number 10, which is [Ben] Stanley. It didn't work in the early second half, but it got better. And so, it was all good."

Charles Akonnor: Why Jackson Dwang Benched First

Another key talking point among supporters was the decision to start creative engine Jackson Dwang on the bench. However, against a Pyramids FC side boasting extensive international experience, Akonnor prioritised defensive shape and out-of-possession work rate over ball dominance during the opening stages.

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When Dwang was introduced in the second half, his fresh legs and composure helped Gor Mahia pin the Egyptian side back for long stretches.

Charles Akonnor highlighted that player selection is heavily dictated by form, match fitness, and specific tactical requirements.

"It's not starting because we are looking at form, you know, who is in better form, who is in better shape, and also the approach. Jackson [Dwang] is somebody who loves to have the ball all the time. This time around, it's not about having the ball. It's about also tactically to be disciplined, being defensive in terms of when we don't have the ball and how to do it. And we brought him in at the right time, and I think he showcased what he's made of," he added.

Defending his original selection, which also featured versatile midfielder Leslie Otieno, Charles Akonnor stood firmly by his initial lineup choices.

With the FKF Premier League season delayed due to ongoing legal disputes, the coaching staff had to rely strictly on training intensity and physical evaluation.

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Charles Akonnor reiterated that every player who stepped onto the pitch gave maximum effort, and he urged the team to carry the positive second-half lessons into their upcoming fixtures.

"I don't think I could have started here. I started with the right players. We've had a week train or more, you know, and those who were ready were the people we used. Even I was talking about Leslie. Leslie [Otieno] didn't do bad, but it was a statistical change,” he added.