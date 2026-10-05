'Put the Country First' - Anthony Akumu Sets the Tone for Harambee Stars' AFCON 2027 Campaign

Anthony Akumu has urged Harambee Stars players to put Kenya’s interests first at AFCON 2027, with personal opportunities expected to follow.

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony 'Teddy' Akumu has urged Kenyan footballers aiming for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to prioritise national duty over personal glory, reminding them that career-defining international transfers naturally follow disciplined, team-first performances.

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Speaking on the magnitude of the tournament, the experienced international highlighted that co-hosting the showpiece event provides a once-in-a-generation window for local talent to earn prospective moves abroad while representing millions of home fans.

AFCON 2027: A Historic Continental Stage on Home Soil

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations marks a historic milestone for the region, as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania jointly host Africa's flagship football tournament under the East Africa Pamoja framework.

For Kenyan players, stepping onto home soil during a continental showcase carries both immense privilege and responsibility.

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Addressing the mindset required to succeed on such a high-pressure stage, Anthony Akumu called on players called up to the national team setup to keep their primary focus anchored on collective national achievement:

"AFCON 2027 is a big stage, and we thank God that it will be held in East Africa, with Kenya being among the hosts. Talking about our Kenyan players, if they have a chance to play, they should put the country first, ahead of their personal ambitions,” Anthony Akumu said, speaking in an interview with Bonga Tube Media.

“Many scouts, agents and clubs will be watching those matches, and you should play with a focus on sealing moves abroad. Representing the country is the most important thing, and when I say your personal ambitions, I mean doing it for your family, God, friends, coaches and teammates."

Balancing Professional Exposure with Team Synergy

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Akumu's guidance highlights a crucial dynamic for modern African footballers. Major international tournaments serve as the primary marketplace for international scouts, sporting directors, and European talent evaluators.

By emphasising that personal ambition must align with broader support systems, family, faith, teammates, and technical staff, Akumu outlines a template for modern sports professionalism.

Players who execute their tactical duties selflessly within a functional team structure are invariably those who catch the eye of top-tier global scouts.

Akumu’s counsel carries substantial weight within the Harambee Stars locker room. Having played at the highest levels of African club football with giants like Zesco United and Kaizer Chiefs, as well as representing Kenya across multiple World Cup and AFCON qualifying campaigns, the midfielder understands the fine line between continental success and missed opportunities.

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